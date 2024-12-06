People Daily shuts down print newspaper, pivots to digital-only model

Mediamax-owned People Daily, a 32-year-old Kenyan newspaper, will halt its print operations to pivot to a digital-only model. The newspaper published its final print edition on November 29.

The decision reflects the shifting dynamics of the Kenyan media landscape as traditional print media struggles due to dwindling advertising revenue and changing consumer habits.

People Daily, which adopted a free, ad-supported model ten years ago, claimed the change is due to environmental sustainability and a bid to attract younger, digital-savvy audiences. However, the move is a cost-cutting measure driven by declining ad revenue in a market long reliant on corporate and government advertising for survival.

“People Daily going green means using digital printing to publish an e-paper and reducing 100% the environmental impact of newspaper production and associated supply chain processes while still upholding the proper ethics of journalism,” Mediamax Network Ltd CEO Ken Ngaruiya said on Friday.

The newspaper said it would amplify diverse voices and align with the growing shift to online news consumption. However, success is uncertain as established players like Nation Media, East Africa’s largest media company, struggle with the complexities of sustaining online media operations.

“In a bold move, People Daily has now embraced this transformation fully, becoming the country’s first major newspaper to transition entirely to digital publication,” Ngaruiya added.

“Publications like Nigeria’s Premium Times and Sahara Reporters have built reputations for digital journalism, often prioritising online distribution to reach wider audiences.”

The Kenyan news market has been challenging, with experts arguing that traditional media companies were slow to adapt when online platforms emerged over 15 years ago. The sluggishness allowed digital outlets to secure advertisers and establish long-term business relationships with them, one advertising executive told TechCabal.

Kenyans increasingly favour digital-only news platforms over traditional media, according to a report by Odipo Dev. Nairobi Gossip Club (NGC) topped digital rankings, surpassing Citizen TV and Nation Media-owned NTV Kenya. During the June 2024 protests, NGC was Kenya’s leading news source on Meta platforms and overshadowed traditional media.

Advertisers are reallocating budgets to online channels, where targeted campaigns and measurable results offer more value. Younger audiences prefer the immediacy and convenience of digital news, leaving print media struggling to maintain relevance in a digital era.

Share this article