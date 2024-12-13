👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Access on a rampage

TGIF!☀️
Banking
Access Bank to acquire South African bank
Access Bank is on a rampage!
The bank is in the news for the second time this week after it offered to acquire South African Bidvest Bank. The R2.8 billion ($159 million) bid comes after Access Bank received approvals from the European Central Bank and the Malta Financial Services Authority to start a bank in Malta on Dec 10.
The recent acquisitions are part of Access Bank’s strategy to dominate the continent by 2027. In January 2023, the bank announced it would expand into 26 new countries over the next five years. The bank, which operates in about 23 countries, has snapped up acquisitions in Kenya, Angola, Sierra Leone, and Namibia, with a recent acquisition of a Mauritius bank.
Access Bank, Nigeria’s largest bank by assets, is also making these acquisitions to diversify its risk in its biggest market, Nigeria, where it expects its income to dwindle. The bank expects revenue from the Nigerian market to decline to 52% by 2027 and the share of profit before tax to drop to 33% from 63%.
After Access Bank’s expansion to Malta which it claims will allow it to “gain a foothold in a market that bridges European and North African economies”, we predicted an expansion to a North African country. It remains to be seen where next the M&A machine will set up shop.
Fintech
Palmpay partners with Jumia on payment option
Palmpay, the ubiquitous Nigeria fintech app, has directly partnered with Jumia, the e-commerce platform, to allow its 35 million customers to pay on Jumia directly from their accounts.
This partnership highlights the growing trend of Nigerian fintechs building pay-by-bank transfer options and Jumia’s drive to improve its online payment options after Jumia Pay, its payment arm, processed $192 million last year.
For Palmpay, it also represents an opportunity to earn a share of the payments processed on Jumia, which recorded 2.6 million orders during its month-long Black Friday campaign
The pay-by-bank transfer makes sense for fintechs as it eliminates the middlemen involved in card transactions and increases the razor-thin margins in online payments. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, internet transfers accounted for 51.91% of all e-payment transactions in the first half of 2024.
Palmpay and other fintechs gained customer trust in Nigeria after banks failed to meet the demand for cash during 2023’s cash crunch, and the fintechs gave customers an avenue to access cash.
Investment
Crypto
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$99,629
|
– 1.57%
|
+ 14.02%
|Ether
|$3,936
|
+ 5.96%
|
+ 0.49%
|GT Protocol
|$0.96
|
– 3.41%
|
+ 58.46%
|Solana
|$227.21
|
– 1.31%
|
+ 10.98%
* Data as of 05:00 AM WAT, December 13, 2024.
Jobs
- PressOne Africa – Growth and Sales Operations Manager – Lagos, Nigeria
- Condia – Sales and Partnership Associate – Remote (Nigeria)
- Moniepoint – Growth Product Partner – Lagos, Nigeria
- 54 Collective (Radease) – Growth Manager – Hybrid (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Renmoney – Chief of Staff – Lagos, Nigeria
- Interswitch Group – Data Engineer, Mobile App Developer – Hybrid (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Fairmoney – Data Engineer – Remote (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Duplo – Senior Product Manager, SaaS, Risk & Compliance Manager – Hybrid (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Reliance Health – Content Strategist – Remote (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Darey.io – Quality Assurance Specialist – Lagos, Nigeria
There are more jobs on TechCabal’s job board. If you have job opportunities to share, please submit them at bit.ly/tcxjobs.
Written by: Muktar Oladunmade, Towobola Bamgbose, Emmanuel Nwosu, and Faith Omoniyi
Edited by:Timi Odueso
