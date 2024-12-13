👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Access on a rampage

Image source: YungNollywood

Access Bank is on a rampage!

The bank is in the news for the second time this week after it offered to acquire South African Bidvest Bank. The R2.8 billion ($159 million) bid comes after Access Bank received approvals from the European Central Bank and the Malta Financial Services Authority to start a bank in Malta on Dec 10.

The recent acquisitions are part of Access Bank’s strategy to dominate the continent by 2027. In January 2023, the bank announced it would expand into 26 new countries over the next five years. The bank, which operates in about 23 countries, has snapped up acquisitions in Kenya, Angola, Sierra Leone, and Namibia, with a recent acquisition of a Mauritius bank.

Access Bank, Nigeria’s largest bank by assets, is also making these acquisitions to diversify its risk in its biggest market, Nigeria, where it expects its income to dwindle. The bank expects revenue from the Nigerian market to decline to 52% by 2027 and the share of profit before tax to drop to 33% from 63%.

After Access Bank’s expansion to Malta which it claims will allow it to “gain a foothold in a market that bridges European and North African economies”, we predicted an expansion to a North African country. It remains to be seen where next the M&A machine will set up shop.