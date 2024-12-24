Kenya’s Communication Authority (CA) has proposed new licencing rules for cybercafés, requiring them to collect detailed user records including ID, install CCTV systems on their premises, and implement login software on all devices. These changes, contained in a December 23 notice, could add to the growing burden on small businesses that already pay for local and national government permits and a copyright license.

“PCACs that provide internet browsing services be licensed under the category of internet cafes and conditions set by the authority including provisions for record keeping, logging-in software, CCTV surveillance, as well as identification of persons accessing the service point,” the CA said.

Once thought to be in decline, cybercafés in Kenya have experienced a resurgence in recent years. The shift of essential government services online and the introduction of a new basic education system have driven up demand for internet and printing services.

CA noted the growing number of internet cafes fall outside the scope of the current framework, making regulatory oversight difficult.

“The authority now seeks to undertake a review of the unified licensing framework to provide greater clarity on the scope of the various licenses,” the regulator said.

While the government’s e-citizen platform can be accessed even from a mobile phone, many people still struggle to complete forms and submit applications on their own.

Despite growing smartphone penetration, cybercafés are popular in low-income neighbourhoods and rural areas. Kenyans use them to access government services like filing taxes and learning. With an internet penetration rate of 40.8%, millions of Kenyans, particularly in rural areas, are offline.

