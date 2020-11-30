The Next Wave: Frustrated electric cars

I am excited by something happening in Nigeria right now, want to know what? I’ll tell you.

So, an aide to Nigeria’s VP announced a 30% slash on imported vehicles via a tweet;



“To further cushion current socio-economic conditions, Buhari adm(sic) is proposing more tax incentives in the 2020 Finance Bill including import duty reductions from 35 to 10% & 0% levies on tractors, transport vehicles & co, 50% reduction of minimum tax, specific TETFUND exemption…”, a part of the tweet read.

I am excited because this means I can finally ship in the Benz of my dreams without paying almost the cost price in shipping fees.

Before you get carried away with my excitement, here’s a breakdown of what you should know about these revised levies;

In 2014, the government increased import duties on used cars to 35% to “develop Nigeria’s automotive industry, and promote purchase of made-in-Nigeria cars.”

Six years later, without any consultation with stakeholders investing in the industry, the government pushes it down by 30%.

Chidi Ajaere, CEO of GIG Group, says that in pursuance of the government’s earlier indigenisation policy, the group has “spent over ₦5 billion of private funds, without any loans from the banks, to build the vehicle assembly plant.”



“We have invested all that money. What is going to happen to us (the investors in that vehicle assembly plant) now with the policy somersault? Will the Federal Government come to our aid with incentives for the monies sunk already into the investment?”, Ajaere wants to know.

Anybody? None? OK.

See, at this point, the seesaw of regulations in Nigeria is a familiar bug we have all become somewhat blasé about. So that part of this levy is not what might dampen my initial excitement, at least not the major thing.

The problem here is that the world is moving away from automotive carbon fuels, and Nigeria’s efforts are dismal, worryingly so.

While I, pun very much intended, take you on this ride, please subscribe to this newsletter if it was forwarded to you, and check out older editions.