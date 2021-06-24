TechCabal Daily – And they lived happily ever after

ECOWAS has issued a restraining order stopping the Nigerian government from unlawfully imposing sanctions, arresting, or prosecuting anyone still using Twitter in the country.

Jesse Forrester started an e-mobility company in Kenya after deciding against going to university

If you were to look at three different pictures of Jesse Forrester today, you will notice the same unmistakable red cap.

It was given to him by a dear friend. For him, it represents the people that have supported him.

His red cap has often gotten him mistaken as Nigerian, something he does not shy away from. But he never fails to remind people that the cap is actually from Tunisia in North Africa.

Jesse grew up in Nairobi, Kenya. After high school, he travelled to South Africa where he finished his A-levels at the African Leadership Academy (ALA).

After ALA, Jesse took up a fellowship. It was his first stab at being employed and he quickly found that it was not something that he fancied.

The idea of going to university didn’t thrill him either. So he did something he’d always wanted to do – he started his own business.

Today, his company Mazi Mobility is backed by global venture builder, Satgana, and is aiming at implementing an electric vehicle ecosystem in Africa. To this end, they recently launched a new fleet of electric bodas or motorcycles.

