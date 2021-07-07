TechCabal Daily – When the chips are scarce

Do you think this could work in your country? Let us know!

Research out of Iceland has found that working fewer hours for the same pay led to improved well-being among workers, with no loss in productivity. In fact, in some places, workers were more productive after cutting back their hours.

Other partnership models from McKinsey’s research include strategic investments, joint ventures, and outright acquisitions. Whatever the partnership type, the aim is to win. But partnerships don’t automatically work just because two parties have good intentions or similar ambitions.

In a distribution model, a digital-only bank (say Kuda) partners with traditional banks to offer in-branch deposits, ATM withdrawals, and card issuance. Chaka, the recently licensed stock trading app, has been able to provide investment options to users by working with brokerage partners.

According to McKinsey & Company, at least five models of partnerships are currently favoured. One model is a vendor relationship: a bank that needs to quickly go to market with an innovation opts to ride on a fintech’s technology, avoiding the hassle of building from scratch.

Fintech is growing in Africa thanks to strategic partnerships between startups, banks, and diverse categories of global companies.

Applications are now being accepted for Inclusive Fintech 50! IF50 provides key exposure for the most promising early-stage inclusive fintechs that have the potential to drive financial inclusion.

THE GLOBAL CHIP SCARCITY IS AFFECTING AFRICA TOO

Africa, like much of the world, is experiencing price surges and shortages of electronic products amid a global shortage in semiconductors.

What’s the shortage about?

Since last year, there has been a global scarcity of semiconductor chips, which is the brain within every electronic device in the world, and not only technology companies have suffered from it. Months into the crisis, at least 169 industries have been affected one way or the other, according to Goldman Sachs estimates.

Experts blame the issue on supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, the trade war between U.S. and China, and drought in Taiwan, where the world’s largest chipmaker is located.

How’s it playing out in Africa?

Car manufacturers in Egypt have had to cut down on production due to a lack of electronic control units (ECUs) and in South Africa, over 20,000 people that signed up for a Fibre service are still waiting to be connected since February due to difficulties in getting crucial router components.

Distributors of Acer products said there’s been a ripple effect across all industry verticals, leading to a shortage of laptops, tablets, printing and scanning equipment, and peripherals. Many stores run by Apple’s authorised reseller, iStore, have reportedly experienced shortages in iPhone stock as well.

What’s the way out?

Put simply, there’s no immediate solution to the problem. Going by expert predictions, things will likely get even worse before they begin to get better. So for now, brace up while expecting prices of your favourite gadgets to go up as billions of tech products continue to fight over limited chips.