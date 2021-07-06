TechCabal Daily – VCs 🤝 Egyptian startups

It goes for as low as $3.99 (50-60% lower than the price of the basic offering) for users in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and other SSA countries. Is this low enough to make you subscribe?

Ghana Chronicles

Thank you for all the suggestions made on who we should meet in Ghana. It took a few hours to sort through but I’m proud to say I’ve responded or taken note of all the suggestions made. On Sunday, I met up with the LofyInc team the inspiration for this visit. Yesterday, I had a meeting with some members of the Make-IT in Africa Initiative.

Food

I won’t comment on my first impressions of Ghanian Jollof – yet. I’ve been told I need to eat at other places apart from Hi-Tech Fast Food to be able to comment. Happy to hear suggestions on where else I should eat Ghanian Jollof, Papaye?

Kenkey! Now that’s something I can comment on. I ate Kenkey (fermented maize dumpling) and all I can say is that it has a strong taste and it’s unlike anything else I’ve ever eaten. I’m not into it. 🙁

Bolt Trip

Yesterday, I had a conversation with a Bolt driver from Nigeria. He came to school in Ghana and decided to stay back. We spoke about many things, the highlight of the conversation was probably correcting the lie he’d been told that Bolt drivers are making more money (as much as 2x) in Lagos. The grass is always greener on the other side.

I noticed Bolt has more options – four ride options, while in Nigeria it’s just two options.

But unlike Uber which works seamlessly, I had to verify the transaction every time on Bolt. A helpful security feature or unnecessary friction?

See you tomorrow!