The Next Wave: Cairo’s calling

Next Wave: NFT’s honeymoon is over MTN vs the Banks APRIL 4, 2021 This newsletter is a weekly in-depth analysis of tech and innovation in Africa that will serve as a post-pandemic guide. Subscribe here to get it directly in your inbox every Sunday at 3 pm WAT Hello, Coca-Cola is a useful example of […]
MTN Group has big ambitions for its mobile money business and is presently considering publicly listing that side of the business in an initial public offering (IPO).
Social media giant, Twitter is setting up its first African office and it will be in Ghana. The announcement was made through a tweet by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey where he thanked the president of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo. The tweet also included a link to a post on Twitter’s official blog written by Kayvon Beykpour, […]
The directive of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued on the 8th of April, 2021 has been met with consternation and a straightforward (but hopefully simplistic) interpretation that the government is out to stifle innovators – again. These perspectives aren’t unfounded, as innovators of all shades have taken a heavy beating lately due […]
Last week, Ampersand, Africa’s first electric motorcycle company, secured a $3.5 million investment from the Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF). This is the largest ever e-mobility investment by a venture capital fund in Sub-Saharan Africa and could hint at a turning point in African electric transport. Based in Kigali, Rwanda, Ampersand assembles and finances electric motorcycles […]