The Next Wave: What’s happening in francophone Africa?

19th July 2021
Image credit: Djamo

Safaricom to pay dearly
JULY 18, 2021
Hello,

Before this year runs out, I want to find out if Lagos is a more chaotic city than Dakar and Kinshasa. 


Part of this is to confirm whether the more difficult a city is to live in, the less able it is to attract foreign venture capital and support a startup culture. But what I really need are first-hand answers for the next TechCabal ecosystem hangout, when people ask “what’s happening in francophone Africa?” 


So while the plane is fuelled, I’m doing some research using two reports published this year. Planning a Dakar tech rally too? Let’s take notes together. Bienvenue!
Now, today’s story.

Unique and untapped

 

Francophone Africa is home to an island country where many African startups register their headquarters. Two days ago, this country reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists, which may include people founding new companies and seeking a tax-friendly environment. 

 

Yes, Mauritius.

 

Between 2015 and 2019, startups and SMEs in francophone Africa received $417.9 million, according to Briter Bridges, a research firm. 89% of that money went to businesses domiciled in Mauritius.

 

While it’s a high-income economy, Mauritius has only about 1 million people which is not a huge market. So where does the real action happen in the region? 

 

We’ll use Partech Africa’s report on venture capital funding in 2020. 

 

Morocco ($11.2m), Senegal ($8.8m), Côte d’Ivoire ($6.5m), Algeria ($5.5m) and the Democratic Republic of Congo ($4.6m) are the top five for venture capital funding. Rounding off the region’s top ten are Cameroon, Togo, Tunisia, Benin and Mauritius (startups that operate there, not just domiciled).

 

The $52m raised by all ten countries combined is far less than what Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and Ghana raised.

 

Boluwatife Sanwo/TC Insights

 

This is where I clarify that Partech only counts equity deals that are at least $200,000 in size; such investments must be in tech or digital startups. So there could be $15k to $50k grants or loans being written for innovative food processing companies or waste recyclers that are not captured.

 

That said, we can definitely say that startups in Africa’s 21 french-speaking countries trail behind the top five where tech investment is concerned. 

 

If we exclude Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, francophone Africa is a near 300 million market: the seven countries using the West Africa CFA franc (~125 million people), six Central African countries using the Central African franc (~55m people) and DR Congo which, at about 100 million, is Africa’s third largest country after Nigeria and Ethiopia. 

 

Some startups have taken note of this relatively homogeneous culture and currency and leapt into the region. 

 

Gozem, a ride-hailing company which also offers ecommerce services, launched in Gabon, its third francophone country, this year with eyes on Cameroon and Dr Congo. Bizao, a cross-border payment company, has stretched across 10 countries. 

 

Djamo (founders pictured at the top of today’s edition) is building a finance app to cover the region and became the first francophone African startup to be accepted into Y Combinator. Two Cameroon-based fintech companies, Maviance and Diool, have raised at least $3m each this year for continental ambitions.

 

These ventures, it must be said, are the exception. 

 

Francophone Africa is dogged by lack of clarity around regulations, language barriers and limited networking opportunities, per Briter Bridges report. Presidential power play in the DRC and an anglophone crisis in Cameroon are examples of the region’s uncertain business climate.

 

These concerns will take some time to quell, so maybe unicorn bells won’t ring in francophone Africa anytime soon. 

 

But 2021 could be the region’s best funding year yet; a big french bank is set to invest in a West African francophone VC fund this year, according to a source familiar with the matter. So watch out – and maybe prepare to join my plane.

 
FROM THE CABAL
Safarcom has a debt to pay. Not to investors or customers but to someone who, according to a judge’s ruling, they discriminated against during a hiring process.  Wilson Macharia, a visually-impaired man who lives in Kenya, sued the network operator for inviting him to apply for a role only to refuse making an offer after he scale requirements. The settlement? $56,000.
 
In Somalia, VISA has launched a card payment service that could herald a financial dawn in the country. The service is a partnership with the International Bank of Somalia (IBS Bank) and comes five years after MasterCard became the first international payment network to enter the Somalia market in partnership with Premier Bank.
 
Nigeria’s Central Bank has published revised guidelines for mobile money operators, specifying permitted and restricted services. Timi Odueso has details here.
 
Finally, a story about how Gokada, formerly a ride-hailing company, changed itself to become a super app that is currently driven by a relatively efficient food delivery service.
Have a great week

