👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – EVs crash SA’s road fund

Image: Mediacongo

If you asked the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s government for a description of a future for its citizens, it’d probably be one word: RDC-PASS.

What’s with the RDC-PASS craze? The DRC is rolling out RDC-PASS, a national digital identity system that aims to give citizens one digital identity for authentication, e-government services and financial verification. The government stated that it will be rolled out in phases, although official launch dates have not been communicated.

So what exactly will it do? RDC-PASS comes with four promises: verify SIM card owners using biometric data to reduce fraud, give citizens one identifier to access government platforms instead of multiple credentials, power digital know-your-customer (e-KYC) checks for banks and financial services, and create a secure digital identity that works alongside — not instead of — physical identity documents.

Why governments love digital IDs: For modern services to remain secure, trust is crucial. Before a bank opens an account or a government agency provides benefits, it needs to know the person on the other end is who they claim to be. Across the continent, governments are building digital ID systems. Nigeria has the National Identification Number (NIN) system, with over 126 million Nigerians registered.

South Africa is proposing a digital ID system that will serve as an additional form of identity, established via biometric verification. The goal is to make it easier for citizens to access services, while helping institutions verify people faster

What will this change for the Congolese? If RDC-PASS works as intended, opening a bank account may require fewer documents, accessing government services could involve fewer trips between agencies, and identity checks could happen faster. Adoption will be the real test. A digital ID is only useful if banks, telecom companies, government agencies, and citizens use it.