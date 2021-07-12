Flutterwave’s partnership with D’Tigers starts with a win

We interrupt your regular Messi vs Ronaldo argument to bring you exciting news! The past weekend has been packed with back to back wins in the world of sports. Not only did Argentina win the Copa America and earn Messi his first International trophy—at long last—but Nigeria’s Basketball team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics (D’Tigers) won a match against the almighty USA team.

A huge comeback since their 83 point loss to the US at the London Olympics in 2012.

Truly, destiny delayed is not denied. And although some trolls say that it’s not a proper match, all I can say is, “do am if e easy!”

But, we aren’t here to talk about sports—kind of. We’re here to tell you about Flutterwave’s partnership with the D’Tigers!

In an announcement, Flutterwave confirmed that they will partner with the Nigerian basketball team, D’Tigers, as they compete for gold at the 2021 Olympic Games.

The partnership agreement was reached with the Friends of Nigerian Basketball, a non-profit foundation that raises funds and awareness for Nigerian Basketball. It will make Flutterwave the exclusive payment partner of D’Tigers, enabling fans to seamlessly donate and shop for the latest merchandise of the team at their convenience.

“We’re always looking for new ways to foster unity in Africa and as fans of basketball, we’re excited to continue to do this through sports,” Flutterwave said in their Facebook post announcing the partnership.

Fun Fact: The Nigerian team is the only African basketball team competing at the Tokyo Olympics

Image: Techcabal

We foresee some more sponsorship action for both the Men and Women’s Basketball teams after this humongous win. And hopefully, Nigeria makes Olympic history by being the first African country to Medal in Men’s Basketball.

Tell us, what do you think?

Enjoyed this piece? Please share with your friends and family on social media by clicking the buttons below.

Share this article