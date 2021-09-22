ARM collaborates with TechCabal on the Future of Commerce partnership pitch session

TechCabal’s Future of Commerce is a hybrid conference that will bring together startups, investors, banks, telecoms companies, FMCGs, policymakers, small businesses, tech enthusiasts, and everyday consumers to discuss their thoughts and predictions around all the changes coming to how we buy and sell on the continent.

The event, tagged the #FutureOfCommerce2021 and set to hold on Friday, 24th of September, is a high-production event that will enable registered stakeholders to learn the shifts in the industry and buying behaviour, and how they can better prepare to take advantage of the rising tide, whether as organizations or individuals.

As part of the sessions, TechCabal will organize two strategic workshops – a partnership pitch session where growth-stage startups can pitch to corporate organizations for potential partnerships, and an investment pitch session where early-stage startups can pitch to potential investors. Asset & Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM), a provider of global asset management services across a wide range of traditional and alternative investment options, has partnered with TechCabal on the partnership pitch session.

Ina Alogwu, Group Director of Digital Transformation at ARM Group will be speaking at the session.

Ina Alogwu – Group Director of Digital Transformation, ARM Group

Ina is a distinguished professional with over 17 years of experience in the Digital Commerce & Mobile Payment space, providing thought leadership in identifying key innovation and technology trends, initiating and driving the execution of new digital product initiatives, contributing to the next wave of growth in digital commerce and mobile payments and championing cross-border strategic growth initiatives for the pan-African payment ecosystem.

At ARM, he oversees the execution of the Group’s digital transformation strategy, helping the seven subsidiary companies in the Group drive their digital initiatives. He also helps the Group facilitate external innovation by overseeing and running the Labs by ARM Start-up Accelerator Program.

The Future of Commerce will look at how global events like the COVID-19 pandemic have shaped consumer behaviour, and how businesses can apply their models to these changes.

Speaking about the event, Olanrewaju Odunowo, Head of TechCabal Insights said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of commerce. Not only did businesses have to adjust their processes and systems, but consumers also changed their shopping habits. More than 84% of consumers have shopped online since the pandemic and we saw businesses introduce things like contactless payments and curbside deliveries.”

“Although the worst of the pandemic is over – thankfully there are now vaccines – the question for most businesses is what next? What will the next few years look like for commerce? Will the trends we’re seeing remain the same? Will there be any significant changes? There are talks of new variants etc; how should businesses prepare? These are the questions we plan to answer at the conference.”

Confirmed speakers at the event include Juliet Anammah, Chairwoman and Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Jumia Nigeria; Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful; Nakampe Molewa, General Manager (Sub-Saharan Africa), Uber Eats; Nkebet Mesele, Senior Director (Solutions Management), Visa; Tayo Oviosu, Founder and CEO of Paga, and many others.

The Future of Commerce is brought to you in partnership with DAI Magister and Paystack and is sponsored by Doroki, Chipper Cash, Klasha, VerifyMe, and GIG Logistics.

The event is free to attend, and potential attendees can sign up here.

