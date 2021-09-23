ABAN partners TechCabal on investment pitch session at the Future of Commerce

TechCabal’s Future of Commerce is a hybrid conference that will bring together startups, investors, banks, telecoms companies, FMCGs, policymakers, small businesses, tech enthusiasts, and everyday consumers to discuss their thoughts and predictions around all the changes coming to how we buy and sell on the continent.

The event, tagged the #FutureOfCommerce2021 will happen this Friday, the 24th of September, is a high-production event that will enable registered stakeholders to learn the shifts in the industry and customer behaviour, and how they can better prepare to take advantage of the rising tide whether as organizations or individuals.

As part of the sessions, TechCabal will also organize two strategic workshops — a partnership pitch session where startups can pitch to corporate organizations for potential partnerships, and an investment pitch session where startups can pitch to potential investors. The African Business Angel Network (ABAN), a pan African non-profit association founded to support the development of early-stage investor networks across Africa will partner with TechCabal on the investment pitch session.

Tomi Davies, President of ABAN will be part of the judging panel for the session.

Image source: TechCrunch

Tomi Davies is an ICT expert with a background in technology management for FTSE 100 level companies in the UK, US, and Africa. He directs and advises a broad range of organisations globally, writes and blogs (occasionally) while maintaining a significant network of connections across most of the major social media platforms.

He is a regular public speaker and mentors a broad range of individuals. A Systems Analyst turned Tech Strategy Advisor, Public Speaker, and Angel Investor, Davies is Collaborator-in-Chief at TechnoVision, co-founder of the Lagos Angel Network (LAN), and President of ABAN.

The Future of Commerce will look at how global events like the COVID-19 pandemic have shaped consumer behaviour, and how businesses can apply their models to these changes.

Speaking about the event, Olanrewaju Odunowo, Head of TechCabal Insights said, “The COVID-19 pandemic changed the face of commerce. Not only did businesses have to adjust their processes and systems, but consumers also changed their shopping habits as well. More than 84% of consumers have shopped online since the pandemic. We saw businesses introduce things like contactless payments and curbside deliveries.

“Although the worst of the pandemic is over – thankfully there are now vaccines – the question for most businesses is what next? What will the next few years look like for commerce? Will the trends we’re seeing remain the same? Will there be any significant changes? There are talks of new variants etc; how should businesses prepare? These are the questions we plan to answer at the conference.”

Confirmed speakers at the event include Shola Akinlade, CEO of Paystack; Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful; Nakampe Molewa, General Manager (Sub-Saharan Africa), Uber Eats; Nkebet Mesele, Senior Director (Solutions Management), Visa Sub-Saharan Africa; Tayo Oviosu, Founder and CEO of Paga, and many others.

The Future of Commerce is brought to you in partnership with DAI Magister and Paystack and is sponsored by Doroki, Chipper Cash, Klasha, VerifyMe and GIG Logistics.

The event is free to attend, and potential attendees can sign up here.

Share this article

Boluwatife Sanwo | Author