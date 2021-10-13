TechCabal Daily – Save the unicorns 🦏

The feature is still being rolled out to users across the world but, very soon, everyone will be able to use it, and you’ll be free to explore social media without fear of having your co-workers or family members see the other side of you! 😉

SAVING SOUTH AFRICA’S UNICORNS

Bet you thought we were going to write about fintech, Series A fundings and high-net valuations… 😏

Not today!

Today’s unicorn talk is centred around the real unicorns of the savannah: rhinos. And no, that’s not a fancy tech term. We’re talking about the grey, thick-skinned, single-horned mammals that don’t have as good PR as hippos do.

What do rhinos have to do with tech, you ask? Well, tech is helping save their lives.

Horn-ted to extinction

Every day, at least one rhino is poached for its horn.

South Africa holds 80% of the world’s rhino population, with most domiciled within the Kruger National park. Although the park seeks to protect wildlife, poaching in the region increased by 9,000% between 2009 and 2014. In 2015, the illegal slaughtering of rhinos at the park reached a peak of 1,349 rhinos, the highest kills recorded in a year.

Rhino horns have an estimated value of $65,000 per kilogramme and they’re used in various ways including in traditional medicines for gout and arthritis, and for decoration. They’re even sought after by collectors who believe their value will increase as the numbers of rhinos reduce.

The good news is that rhino horns can grow back because they’re made of keratin, the same thing your nails are made of. The bad news is that these poachers are not patient enough to dehorn correctly, because their acts are illegal and, well, rhinos are not tame animals.

Over the years, South Africa has tried a few solutions to reduce poaching, including regular, safe dehorning of rhinos so poachers have nothing to go after. This didn’t help much as most poachers still killed the rhinos and lobbed off whatever little horn bits were left.

However, since the peak of poaching in 2014—try saying that seven times in a row—South Africa has launched new tech initiatives to curtail poaching within its borders.

Masts and injections

At uMkhuze Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, where workers cover long distances daily to keep rhinos safe, seven long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN) repeater masts have been installed to help the rhinos and the workers. The network helps keep track of rhinos each of which have been fitted with horn transmitters. The network also connects the camera traps put in place to monitor activities on the 40,000-hectare reserve.

The Rhisotope Project is taking a different approach.

They’re injecting radioactive isotopes—they’re harmless, don’t fret—into the horns of South African rhinos while placing 10,000 radiation detection devices in strategic locations frequented by poachers. Their approach aims to make transportation of horns difficult and identify smugglers.

The Kruger National Park, on the other hand, has a five-year solar-powered detection programme, called Postcode Meerkat, consisting of several radars, cameras and sensors. Since its deployment, 95% of poacher activity in Meerkat’s deployment areas has been detected, 65% of suspected poachers have been arrested and 80% of rhino poaching incidents disrupted.

Big picture: All these initiatives have led to a decline in rhino poaching. About 27,000 rhinos remain in the world today, a 61% decrease since 1970. Most of them are sheltered in national parks and it’s great to see humans taking mammoth strides towards ensuring the continuity of rhino lives.