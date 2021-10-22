TechCabal Daily – Chipping in 📲

Seems like both Nigeria and Eswatini have a lot in common.

This is the second time this year that Eswatini is blocking internet access, and for the same reason too.

This time, though, it’s only partial as mobile operators were ordered to block internet access to Facebook after protests against King Mswati III flared up.

QUICK 🔥 WITH ADORA NWODO

Adora Nwodo is a software engineer currently building mixed reality cloud services at Microsoft. She has a YouTube channel called AdoraHack, where she talks about software engineering, productivity, and career growth.

Adora is also a published author. She recently wrote Cloud Engineering for Beginners, which teaches people about the cloud and its different career paths.

Explain your job to a five-year-old.

I build shiny tools that help other people build apps for virtual reality and augmented reality. You’re able to use Instagram filters and play games like Minecraft Earth because of platforms that people like me build.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

I wish I understood the power of believing in and advocating for yourself. It’s something I picked up as I got older because I used to misinterpret what humility means. I’m glad I know now, as it has helped me in my life and career a lot recently.

What’s one piece of advice you think every developer should have?

Being proactive, embracing interdependence and having a growth mindset are valuable non-technical skills that can help you become a better developer. You’re never working alone. Even if you belong to a one-person team, you’re building for customers, so in my opinion, these three skills are very important.

What (singular) achievement are you most proud of?

My book! I recently wrote a cloud engineering book for beginners and I can’t stop talking about it. I didn’t know I had the patience to finish a whole book. It’s one achievement I’m very proud of and I hope it helps a lot of people to launch their cloud engineering careers.

What’s something you love doing that you’re terrible at? And what’s something you really do not like doing that you’re great at?

I love playing car racing games with my male friends. I’m terrible at it. I never win, but it’s so fun for me lol.

I’m great at music chairs. It’s not that I hate it, but I’m usually very shy at parties, so I never want to do it unless a friend calls me out.

What’s the most difficult part of your job, and how do you deal with it?

The most difficult part is how a bug or technical issue can affect your plans and productivity for an entire week. I usually deal with it by communicating with my manager and finding ways to fix them. I’m actually a very resourceful person, so I always know where to get help for a particular problem. I also think communicating is important because it helps you manage people’s expectations, and if there’s a serious issue, people are aware and working on a fix together instead of operating in silos.