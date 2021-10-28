Nigerian youths rally in support of the Nigeria Startup Bill

Hundreds of Nigerian youths rallied on Thursday across five states in the country to show support for the Nigeria Startup Bill (NSB).

“This rally is to support and create awareness around the importance of the NSB. We also aim to commend the presidency for championing this initiative,” Tracy Okoro, State engagement lead at the NSB office, told TechCabal over a phone call.

NSB is a set of operation reforms co-created by the Nigerian startup ecosystem players, the Nigerian presidency, ministries, investors, regulatory agencies, local and international volunteering think tanks, and all the required stakeholders.

NSB aims to create an enabling environment for new businesses in Nigeria, especially the tech startups using technology to drive innovations and economic growth.

According to Okafor, the rally will be in batches. Thursday’s rally happened in Lagos, Abuja, Gombe, Yobe, Ebonyi. Other states will follow suit soon. For instance, Edo state has scheduled its rally for its Investment Summit day when invited investors and other stakeholders will be in town.

The bill has passed the second draft and has now been moved to the judiciary. After that, the third draft will follow, be reviewed and then move to the house of assembly for the last leg.

Damilare Dosunmu | Author @tarykuh