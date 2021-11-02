TechCabal Daily – Don’t be confused 🤓

Yesterday, Airtel Africa and UNICEF announced a $57 million, five-year pan-African partnership to help accelerate the roll-out of digital learning for children across Africa. The deal will see the two connect schools to the internet and ensure free access to learning platforms across 13 countries. Learning just got easier!

MOBILE MONEY IS CATCHING ON IN BENIN REPUBLIC

Back in 2016, Denise Amadou, a clothes retailer based in Cotonou, had to travel at least twice a week to make wholesale purchases in northern Benin, with cash stashed in her bag to pay suppliers. The majority of them didn’t have bank accounts. In addition to going through the hassle and security risks, her profits dipped as her customers in the capital city had to shop elsewhere during her frequent absences.

Today, things are different for Amadou who now places her orders via online channels and pays suppliers who send the wares upon receiving payments via mobile money wallets provided by MTN Mobile Money.

Sounds like progress. I’m listening

Like other developing countries in Africa, Benin has always had the right market conditions for a mobile money industry to thrive; it is home to a population with limited access to financial services but actively uses mobile phones.

Although mobile money debuted in the country in 2010, the market did not fully take off until 2017, two years after the BCEAO—the common apex bank for the eight francophone West African countries—introduced new regulations that allowed mobile network operators to take up e-money issuer (EMI) licenses.

Change is inevitable

With the change in regulation, MTN got an EMI license (the only telco in Benin to be granted such) and went on to successfully build on its existing infrastructure to offer basic financial services to individual and enterprise subscribers.

So far, MTN’s mobile money product, MoMo, has seen significant growth amid the boom. At the end of July, active customers stood at three million, representing a quarter of the entire population, while monthly transactions averaged 60 million, valued at 400 billion FCFA ($709 million).

In this article, Michael explores how MTN’s MoMo is driving the adoption of mobile money in Benin Republic.