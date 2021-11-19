TechCabal Daily – Funding fandom 💰

The company is developing haptic gloves which will help users touch and feel objects in the metaverse.

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH JACK NGARE

With over 15 years of experience across various technology and business functions, Jack Ngare is currently serving as the Managing Director of Microsoft’s Research and Development Facility (Africa Development Centre).

Explain your job to a five-year-old

I’m the Managing Director of the Microsoft Africa Development Center that builds, designs, and engineers some of the exciting products that Microsoft is known for such as Windows, Azure Cloud, and much more. We have over 450 people working on all sorts of exciting projects.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

Well, that career growth is not always super-linear regardless of how good you are. Career growth is more of a sigmoid growth curve that is wrought with ups and downs and learnings, and you must be willing to go up again. Learn to accept the downs as part of your growth and do better.

What (singular) achievement are you most proud of?

My kids. They are the joy of my life. My work is a distant second.

What’s the most promising thing about tech in Africa?

Our people. We have talented and resourceful people who are eager to learn and execute. Our youth population is growing and we could potentially have the largest young talent pool in the world over the next decades. It goes without saying, but I believe our people will drive the powerhouses of tech in the world in the next decade.

What’s one thing you think managers can do to build an effective team?

No ego. Be a servant leader. Expect to learn from your team as they learn from you. Sorry, those are 3 things.

What’s something you love doing, but you’re terrible at. And what’s something you really do not like doing that you’re great at.

I love singing to my favorite tunes. My voice is really bad. I could break windows. I love it though. I think I have a knack for understanding other people’s work especially when it comes to code. But you will never get a bigger procrastinator than me simply because I tend to nit-pick.