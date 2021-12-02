TechCabal Daily – Going the Octa-mile

Mask up, sanitise, and wash your hands as frequently as you can. This is not the December to be detty.

There’s still very little known about the variant, so we’re encouraging everyone to use protection.

Nigeria and Ghana have both reported their first Omicron cases . This makes it 24 countries in total the new variant has been discovered in.

RAISING $600,000 IN 24 HOURS

Timi: Seems like it’s possible to plug into Instagram as a fundraising tool. 🤔 Mmh. Time to try it out for myself.

Kelechi: You have 216 followers on Instagram, Timi 😑.

Timi: 217, actually. And if they each give me $1 million, that’s $217 million. 🤌🏿. Anyway, back to the matter at hand!

A few days ago, we told you how Afrobeats star, Davido, raised $346,000 from his community on Instagram. This week, we’re sharing the story of a startup that did something similar in October.

You may have heard of Herconomy—or AGS Tribe, as it was formerly known. Well, the startup recently closed a $600,000 pre-seed round led by members of its community, and it all started on Insta Stories.

Backstory: Herconomy was founded as AGS Tribe in 2018 by Ife Durosinmi-Etti. The startup empowers women through financial services, capacity building, jobs, and networking.

The startup kicked off as an Instagram page where Durosinmi-Etti and her team could share opportunities with women, but by 2019, it morphed into a closed community on Telegram with over 1,500 paying members who could access the community’s opportunities as well as weekly capacity building workshops focusing on a variety of subjects, from investments and finance to SGBV and health issues.

Scaling, however, became a barrier as the team behind AGS found it difficult to coordinate the number of conversations the Telegram community had. So in 2020, the startup launched an app to segment its product offerings.

Improving the Herconomy

Most of Herconomy’s funding has come from bootstrapping.

The startup has gotten funding from various individuals and corporates who contributed grants and gifts in kind for its community members.

Its recent $600,000 was its first public raise, and most of the investment came from community members who had followed Herconomy from the start. In August—after the startup was selected for the Startup Bootcamp Accelerator Programme—founder and CEO Durosinmi-Etti made a post via Instagram stories, asking if anyone was interested in investing in Herconomy. Within a day, as Durosinmi-Etti explains, she’d gotten responses from 509 people who pledged $5.7 million in total.

The startup, however, decided to only accept what it needed to scale—$600,000.

