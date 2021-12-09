TechCabal Daily – On the GRICD 💉

Here’s to seeing my name on it next year. And congratulations to everyone on the list. Nice one. Happy for you. 🙂

Also on the list is Future Africa’s Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, ABAN’s Tomi Davies, AppsTech’s Rebecca Enonchong, and TikTok star, Khaby Lame. The trailblazing fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, also made the list posthumously.

The list includes global techpreneur and CEO of Co-Creation Hub, Bosun Tijani and Flutterwave’s co-founder and CEO, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola.

While I’m noticeably not on this year’s list, many noteworthy Africans in the tech space made it.

New African magazine —in its Dec 21/Jan 22 edition—has announced its 100 Most Influential Africans of 2021 list.

GRICD AND NPHCDA ARE DELIVERING 4.2 MILLION VACCINES IN NIGERIA

As the world struggles to understand the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus—sequestering Africa in the process—it’s becoming increasingly evident just how unvaccinated African countries are.

As of October, only 4.4% of the continent’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID—a sad figure compared to the EU’s 62% and US’s 55%. While the largest barrier to vaccination is the purchasing power of most countries, another is the lack of storage and delivery infrastructure.

If it’s not cold, it gets old

Over the course of the year, countries like Malawi, Congo, and South Sudan destroyed thousands of COVID vaccine doses because they couldn’t store them properly or deliver them before their expiry dates.

In fact, Nigeria lost over 1 million AstraZeneca vaccines last month because they couldn’t be administered before their expiry dates.

To combat this, Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) teamed up with Gricd—a cold chain technology company—to use IoT to deliver 4.2 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

What are they doing differently?

Vaccines can be sensitive too—like you, me, and Bitcoin’s ego. Unlike me and you though, they’re only sensitive to temperatures, and Gricd helps measure that sensitivity.

Gricd is a cold chain technology company that provides IoT solutions to enable last-mile delivery of temperature-sensitive products such as vaccines, insulin, and food.

Every year, WHO estimates that 50% of vaccines worldwide are wasted because of inefficient cold storage and cold chain management. Companies like Gricd help reduce this number through a number of ways including automated real-time monitoring of temperature and data logging during storage, transit and distribution of temperature-sensitive products. They do this using MOTE, a data logger that transmits information about location, humidity, and temperature in real-time.

With Gricd’s MOTE, Nigeria’s NPHCDA tracked its latest batch of dosages—about 4.2 million doses of Moderna donated by USAID through the COVAX scheme—across all its 36 states and the FCT.

The vaccines required storage conditions between -15 degrees and -25 degrees, and the NPHCDA reports that it safely delivered all batches and no cases of ineffectiveness have been recorded.