TechCabal Daily – Looking back

Here are 21 things that happened for the first time in 2021 in the African tech scene.

So, to formally close the previous year and usher in 2022 with its new goals and predictions for tech in Africa, we thought you might enjoy a round-up of all the wonderful things that happened in the African tech ecosystem in 2021.

For us, as 2021 ended, we gave you a rundown of all the things we did that you loved in TechCabal Wrapped . We also gave you insights into the future of the African tech ecosystem with the Next Wave of predictions for the new year.

How did you welcome the new year? At a bar? With family? Praying? Did you make resolutions? How many have you broken already?

1. African artists raked in thousands of dollars from selling NFTs

The growing popularity of NFTs has puzzled many, yet it has opened the door for artists and creators from Africa to sell their content to a global audience. With global sales of NFTs topping $2.5 billion in the first half of 2021, we saw African artists like Niyi Okeowo and Nyahan Tachie-Menson sell thousands of dollars worth of NFT; Osinachi sell $75,000 worth of crypto art in 10 days; and Nyasha Warambwa’s work got featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York.

2. The world’s first 3D printed school opened in Malawi

The world’s first 3D printed school opened its doors in July, in Malawi. The school was built by 14Trees, a joint venture between a British development firm and a Swiss company that specialises in building materials. The school’s walls were printed in just 18 hours, compared to the several days it takes to build with conventional building materials. The process, in general, significantly minimises the time, cost, and materials used for building houses and schools. Hopefully, this technology can help address the severe shortage of schools in the country.

3. The African startup ecosystem raised a record $4 billion+ in venture capital funding

2021 year was a landmark year for the African tech ecosystem, raising over $4 billion via 754 deals in venture capital funding. The Big Four—Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt—accounted for 80% of the total amount raised and 76% of the deals.

4. An autonomous drone was deployed to attack humans in Libya, the UN says

A report published in March 2021 by the United Nations (UN) Panel of Experts on Libya stated that a drone had been used to “hunt down and remotely engage” soldiers who are believed to have been loyal to Libya’s General Khalifa Haftar. This case revisits the conversation on the ethics of using drones in military attacks. How reliable is the technology behind drones, and what could be the implication of a malfunction or error?

5. Apple appointed its first-ever country leader for Nigeria

Apple has sold over a billion smartphones (iPhones), yet they account for less than 10% of the smartphone market in Nigeria. In March, the announcement of the appointment of Teju Ajani as Apple’s first-ever managing director for Nigeria is an indication of the tech giant’s interest in Nigeria.

6. African regulators began responding to the unethical practices of digital lenders

After many years of complaints about the predatory tactics of digital lenders, regulators in Nigeria and Kenya began taking steps to curtail it. A Nigerian regulator imposed a ₦10 million naira ($18,000) fine on Soko Lending company, and the Kenyan government recently put a law in place to curtail the excesses of digital lenders.

7. Apple Pay launched in Africa

Eight years after Apple launched Apple Pay, its payment and digital wallet system, the tech giant finally brought it to Africa, with its launch in South Africa this year. This launch came three years after Samsung launched its Samsung Pay in South Africa. This move speaks of Apple’s intention to increase its penetration in sub-Saharan Africa where the adoption of digital payments has increased since the start of the pandemic.

8. Ghana kicked off its first fully digital census in West Africa

In June, Ghana started its first fully digital national census—the first ever in West Africa. The country’s last census was in 2010, and it put the population at 24.6 million. The country has, every 10 years since 1981, conducted the Population and Housing Census (PHC) but was forced to postpone the 2020 census due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

9. Nigeria became the first African country to roll out a digital currency

On October 25, Nigeria became the first country in Africa, and one of the first in the world, to introduce a digital currency. Developed by Barbados-based fintech company Bitt Inc., the eNaira is a legal tender just like the naira. According to the country’s central bank, it must be accepted by all merchants and business outlets as a form of payment in Nigeria. The digital currency is expected to boost cross-border trade and financial inclusion, make transactions more efficient as well as improve monetary policy.

10. Senegalese TikTok megastar Khaby Lame hit a 100 million followers milestone without saying a word

In August, Senegalese-born Khaby Lame became the second person ever to hit and cross the 100-million-followers mark on TikTok. Lame, a 21-year-old former factory worker living in Italy on a Senegalese passport, has crafted a comedic brand that has resonated around the world by putting so-called life hacks or complicated manoeuvres through the lens of intuitive everyday options.