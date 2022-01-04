TechCabal Daily – A Mustard seed

The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the general public to avoid investing in FinAfrica Investments Limited and Poyoyo Investment (Pilvest).

According to the SEC circular, both companies are unregistered with the commission and operating illegally. Pilvest is specifically described as a Ponzi scheme that robs Peter to pay Paul. In other words, returns are paid to investors using other people’s invested sums. In one Whatsapp message broadcast by Pilvest, they claimed to give 20% ROI in one month based on a minimum capital investment of ₦100,000 ($244.15)

We hope none of our readers have invested in any of these companies, and if you have, please ask a financial advisor or lawyer how you can begin the process of getting a refund.