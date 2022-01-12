TechCabal Daily – Is Y Combinator SAFE?

I’m tempted to use the “rolling with the big boys” meme but then I remember that I’m still running kiti-kiti with my Leggedez Benz.

Rolls Royce delivered 5,586 cars, its highest-ever annual record in 117 years; Bentley recorded a 31% increase from 2020, selling 14,659 cars; while Lamborghini saw an 11% increase.

While many businesses’ growths were stunted by COVID in 2021, luxury car manufacturers made record sales .

IS Y COMBINATOR’S NEW DEAL SAFE?

Yesterday, we announced how Y Combinator upped the stakes by introducing a new standard deal of $500,000. With applications open for the Summer 2022 batch, it’s become important to let startups know what they’re signing up for and what they’ll get.

Moe Odele, founder and CEO of Vazi Legal, an African law firm protecting the interests of startups and investors, broke down what this new deal means.

What are MFNs, SAFEs, and those other fancy finance terms?

First, MFN stands for “most favoured nation” while SAFE is short for “simple agreement for future equity”. For YC’s new deal, investing with a SAFE means that they’re investing $375,000 for future equity without knowing how much the startup will be worth in the future. In YC’s old deal, they’d invest $125,000 for 7% equity, i.e. they’d own 7% of the startup they’re investing in.

With a SAFE, though, they’re investing $375,000 without knowing how much the startup will be valued at. If a startup’s subsequent raise is at a low valuation, then YC will end up owning more equity in that startup. If it’s higher, then YC owns less.

An MFN SAFE means YC will get the most favourable investment option startups give other future investors.

The higher the valuation, the lower the stakes

Moe explains that YC’s new deal means that startups risk losing more if they raise at low valuations after signing YC’s deal.

For example, a YC startup raising its next round at a $1,000,000 valuation means that YC gets to own 37.5% of the startup because it’s already invested $375,000 with no valuation cap. If the startup, however, raises its next round at $10,000,000, then YC only gets to own about 3.75%.

It’s a double-edged sword. On one hand, raising with higher valuations means you get to keep more of your startup, but it also means that you risk losing local angel investors—and their expansive networks—who cannot afford to partake in those rounds.

What startups should do

If you’re going to raise at low valuations, do it before you sign YC’s deal. Or, as Moe says, “Get all your angel cheques and sign those documents before signing the MFN SAFE with YC. It makes all the difference.”

“Also get a lawyer to review the MFN SAFE,” Moe advises. “Just to make sure that the clauses aren’t retroactive.”