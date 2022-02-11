TechCabal Daily – Tesla gets charged ⚡

Meanwhile, here is a list of social media platforms that have integrated NFTs on their platforms:

We’re just as unsure as you are but hopefully, YT will expatiate on its NFT plans soon.

According to the platform, integrating NFTs will give users a “verifiable way for fans to own unique videos, photos, art, and even experiences from their favourite creators”.

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH AYOMIDE OSO

Ayomide Oso is the Co-founder and product lead at Dojah where she is working with her team to help African founders scale and build faster with simple tools to onboard and verify end-users.

At a time the world is focused on outstanding solutions out of Africa, Ayomide is excited about the roles Dojah is playing with an easier way to build and scale faster.

Explain your job to a five-year-old

I’m responsible for making sure the toys you get are what you want and also fit for use. If you don’t like the toys, I can make you better toys.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career or life?

Everyone is winging it!

When I started out, I used to think that everyone had every path and process figured out; that everything was perfect and so, I was particular about perfection. I used to think that when people failed, they failed at big things but things don’t happen that way. Everyone is failing at small things every day.

But since I figured that out, I realised that what’s important is putting in the effort and doing what you need to do,

What’s the most promising thing about tech products in Africa?

It would be that we’re just getting started.

Right now, we’re building a lot but there’s still space to do more. Ten years from now, the products that we have will solve problems across sectors and borders.

What’s the most important thing first-time product managers should know?

Document a lot.

And when I say document, I mean continuously writing about everything from your thoughts to what your engineers say in meetings. You may think you’ll remember but you probably won’t. So just write, you never know when what you’ve written will be useful. If you’re not used to writing on your laptop, get a pen and paper and jot something down.

What singular achievement are you most proud of?

Finishing with a first-class degree, 🤣.

What’s something you love doing that you’re terrible at? And what’s something you don’t like doing but are great at?

Something I love doing that I’m terrible at should be singing. And I’m not just bad, I think I’m terrible and I think what makes it worse is the fact that I sound like someone that should be able to sing.

Solving people’s problems is something I’m great at but don’t like doing. In a weird way, everyone comes to me with their problems because I’m almost always able to see the solutions.