TechCabal Daily – Meta’s pull out game

SOKNA RAISES $1 MILLION TO SCALE ITS FUNERAL PLATFORM

We often say there’s tech in everything, helping ease or simplify tedious aspects of our lives. There are fintech platforms digitising payments, ride-hailing apps that make transportation easier, and even e-commerce platforms softening buying and selling.

Would you be surprised to know that there are startups also catering to more delicate aspects of our lives including death and funerals?

Well, there are and one is Sokna, an Egyptian end-to-end funeral platform that recently raised $1 million to scale its services.

Wait, what does Sokna do?

Everything dealing with funerals from body preparation, funeral rites, photography, hall booking and even procuring burial permits.

The platform was launched in October 2020 by Ahmed Gaballah to optimise the funeral process for its users so they can be less “consumed by physical, administrative, and logistical requirements”.

Sokna’s platform offerings include three packages—Basic, Standard and Premium—ranging from 4,500 EGP ($280) to 9,000 EGP ($560).

Since launch, the startup has signed on 20 hospitals across Cairo—where it is based—performed 2,500 funerals and partnered with over 70 vendors.

Zoom out: To scale its efforts across the country, it recently closed a $1 million seed round led by Silicon Valley-based Mentors Fund, SBX Capital, ACE & Company, and Kabnoury Ventures. Angel investors who participated in the round include Onsi Sawiris, Dr Khaled AlMutabagani, Ahmed Sadek El Sewedy and Farouk Kadous of ElSewedy Family Capital, Hisham Halbouny, Mo El-Bibany, Youssri Helmy, and Mostafa Amin.