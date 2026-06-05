Every morning before Ewoma Okweni logs in to work from her apartment in Ajah, a suburban neighbourhood in Lagos, she calculates how much internet bandwidth the day will cost her.

An audit officer at PwC Nigeria, Okweni spends between eight and ten hours online daily on days she works from home, moving between cloud-hosted spreadsheets, PowerPoint files, video meetings, and Chrome windows that multiply endlessly across her screen.

Twenty gigabytes of data disappear in three or four days. She buys a weekly ₦5,000 ($3.65) bundle because, for her, the monthly plans no longer make economic sense for the kind of work she does.

“I have like thirty tabs open on Chrome, multiple PowerPoint files open,” she told TechCabal in a telephone conversation. And I work on the cloud. Whatever you do has to be saved on the cloud.”

On weekends, the data drain continues with Netflix, Instagram, and YouTube. Yet despite rising costs and persistent frustrations, Okweni has never seriously considered leaving MTN for one of Nigeria’s new Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)–telecom providers that offer voice, data, and messaging services by leasing network capacity from established operators.

The prospect feels like more hassle than it is worth: SIM registration, identity verification, and uncertainty over whether the service will be reliable enough to justify the switch.

“I don’t think I really need another one,” she said. “And I’ll be concerned if they can maintain the service over time.”

That quiet hesitation may explain one of the strangest stories unfolding inside Nigeria’s telecom sector.

In October 2025, Vitel Wireless became the first MVNO to officially launch operations in Nigeria, entering the market with the promise of innovation, flexibility, and new competition in an industry long dominated by MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile.

Between November 2025, when the NCC began tracking the company’s active subscriber base, and March 2026, when the latest industry data was released, the company recorded no active subscribers.

The only measurable growth the NCC has recorded has come through mobile number portability. The number of subscribers porting into Vitel’s network rose from five in November 2025 to 17 in March, suggesting a broader struggle to attract users at scale.

However, Vitel Wireless disputes the picture painted by the NCC’s subscriber figures.

“Vitel Wireless currently has the fifth-largest mobile subscriber base in Nigeria, although it remains well behind long-established operators such as MTN, Airtel, and Glo, which have operated in the market for more than three decades,” Chudi Nwabueze, the company’s chief operating officer, told TechCabal in an emailed response.

For Vitel, the experience since launch has reinforced both the opportunity and difficulty of operating as an MVNO in Nigeria.

“One of the biggest lessons for Vitel Wireless has been that Nigeria’s telecom market still presents enormous opportunities for customer-focused MVNOs despite being largely dominated by established MNOs,” Nwabueze added. “The market is highly competitive, but there is still significant room for operators that can innovate around affordability, service delivery, and market penetration.”

The gap between Vitel’s claims and the NCC’s subscriber data highlights a broader challenge in Nigeria’s nascent MVNO market: accurately measuring commercial traction. While MVNOs acquire customers and scale operations in real time, the NCC relies on quarterly or biannual compliance reports submitted by operators, creating a reporting lag. As a result, subscriber gains from aggressive customer-acquisition campaigns may not appear in official industry statistics until months later, making it difficult to assess an operator’s true market position at any given time.

The promise of a telecom revolution

When the NCC licenced 25 MVNOs in June 2023, it envisioned a more competitive telecom market where smaller, agile operators could challenge the dominance of the big networks, expand connectivity in underserved areas, and build tailored services for niche customer segments. Interest in the model grew quickly, with the number of licenced MVNOs rising to 46 by January 2024.

But before the sector had a chance to gain traction, the NCC hit the brakes. On May 17, 2024, the regulator placed a temporary freeze on new MVNO licences alongside Interconnect Exchange and VAS Aggregator licences to avoid overcrowding a market still in its infancy.

The ambition was not without precedent. Nigeria’s MVNO framework drew inspiration from the United Kingdom, widely regarded as the birthplace of the modern MVNO industry. What began in 1999, when Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, launched Virgin Mobile on the One2One network, has since evolved into a mature market worth more than $5.23 billion, with over 110 MVNO brands competing across a wide range of customer segments.

As of 2025, about 20.19 million UK subscribers use MVNOs such as giffgaff, Lyca Mobile, Tesco Mobile, Lebara, and VOXI—often without realising that these providers operate without owning telecom towers or spectrum licences.

Instead, they buy wholesale network capacity from infrastructure owners such as EE, O2, and Vodafone, allowing them to focus on pricing, customer service, and niche market offerings. Tesco Mobile is considered the largest MVNO in the UK with over 5.5 million subscribers.

South Africa is the undisputed heavyweight of Africa’s MVNO market. The sector is a thriving $543 million (R8.6 billion) industry with over 23 active virtual operators serving roughly 4.5 million subscribers.

The appeal of the MVNO model lies in its lower barriers to entry. Without the enormous cost of building towers or acquiring spectrum licences, operators can focus on pricing, customer service, branding, or niche offerings tailored to specific user groups.

On paper, Nigeria appeared ready for a similar transformation. The country has a young and increasingly digital population, rising smartphone penetration, growing data consumption, and an economy becoming more dependent on remote work, fintech, cloud services, and streaming platforms. Consumers are already frustrated by poor service quality and rising data costs, creating what looks like a strong appetite for alternatives.

The NCC tried to kick-start the MVNO market in 2022 by introducing a licencing framework that outlined who could operate as an MVNO, the fees they would pay, and the rules they would follow. One key rule was that MVNOs could not own spectrum and would have to rely on existing mobile network operators for access.

But the framework left out an important detail: it did not clearly define how MVNOs and network operators should negotiate access agreements.

In May 2026, the NCC released Draft Business Rules for Mobile Virtual Network Operations that set out how host network operators and MVNOs should negotiate commercial and technical agreements and introduced a 120-day deadline for concluding those talks. Its goal: stop dominant operators from dragging out negotiations and slowing the entry of new competitors into the market.

“Host Network Operators shall conclude commercial and technical agreements with MVNOs within a maximum period of one hundred and twenty (120) days from the date of a formal request. Internal approval processes shall not override this timeline,” the NCC said in the rules.

Yet regulation alone cannot overcome the deeper challenge facing Nigeria’s MVNO market: a highly concentrated telecom industry dominated by a handful of infrastructure owners. While the rules may accelerate negotiations, they do little to address the structural imbalance between MVNOs, which depend on access to existing networks, and the operators that control that access.

The dominance of MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria illustrates the scale of that imbalance. Both operators account for 86.12% of Nigeria’s telecom subscribers and command nearly every layer of the value chain—from network infrastructure and enterprise services to distribution channels, customer acquisition, and consumer trust.

Their scale is reinforced by aggressive infrastructure spending: between January and March 2026 alone, MTN invested ₦390.3 billion ($284.22 million) while Airtel Nigeria spent ₦260 billion ($189.33 million), bringing their combined telecom infrastructure investment to roughly ₦650 billion in just one quarter. For any new entrant, competing at that scale creates an immediate disadvantage.

The experience of Lebara highlights the challenge. The UK-based MVNO repeatedly postponed its Nigerian launch after initially targeting the third quarter of 2025. Although it conducted a soft launch on March 2, 2026, inviting prospective customers to reserve phone numbers, the company has yet to commence full commercial operations months later.

The company did not respond to requests for comments.

In countries like the UK, MVNO ecosystems evolved gradually over decades within mature regulatory environments and relatively stable wholesale markets. Nigeria attempted to compress that evolution into a much shorter timeframe.

The cost of being “virtual”

One of the enduring misconceptions around MVNOs is embedded in the word itself: virtual. To outsiders, it suggests a lightweight business, a telecom startup without the crushing infrastructure costs associated with traditional operators.

The reality is far more complicated.

“For the MVNO, virtually all of them jumped into a market and industry they didn’t understand,” said Sadiq Mohammed, a Lagos-based telecom industry expert. “People thought that being an MVNO was just having an API call. But the investments required run into millions of dollars.”

Even without towers, a serious MVNO still requires billing systems, customer relationship platforms, cybersecurity architecture, SIM provisioning systems, interconnect agreements, compliance infrastructure, technical integrations, and in some cases, its own core network.

Tola Yusuf, CEO of Infratel Africa, a pan-African telecoms infrastructure company, described the situation as “a systems alignment issue.”

“The network may belong to the mobile network operator (MNO),” he explained, “but the customer experience belongs to the MVNO.”

The MVNO inherits nearly all the operational burdens of a telecom company without inheriting the structural advantages of owning infrastructure.

In Nigeria, those structural disadvantages are amplified by macroeconomic instability. The naira’s volatility has pushed up the cost of imported telecom software and hardware. Energy costs, with diesel prices rising more than 43.67% in one year, remain punishing. Investors have become more cautious after years of economic turbulence.

“The era of small startup telecom is largely gone,” Yusuf said.

According to him, a nationally relevant MVNO in Nigeria could require between ₦5 billion ($3.64 million) and ₦20 billion ($14.5 million) in investment before achieving meaningful scale.

Vitel said those financial pressures have been impossible to ignore. According to its COO, operating an MVNO in Nigeria involves substantial costs beyond network access, including distribution, customer acquisition, SIM registration, regulatory compliance, technology integration, and operational support systems.

“A major challenge is that most of the software and hardware used by MVNOs in Nigeria is imported and paid for in U.S. dollars, while many cloud services are also billed in dollars,” Nwabueze said. “This creates pressure when ARPU remains below market levels, as revenues are earned in naira while key operating costs are paid in dollars.”

While Vitel anticipated some of these challenges before launch, he said the pace of scaling operations in Nigeria has required continuous cost optimisation and long-term capital planning.

Understanding Nigeria’s MVNO tiers

In its May 2026 Draft Business Rules for Mobile Virtual Network Operations in Nigeria, the NCC classifies MVNOs into a five-tier structure based on their technical capabilities and operational scope.

At the entry level is the Tier 1 Service-Based MVNO (S-VNO), focusing mainly on branding and customer-facing services. Operators in this category can manage their brand identity, customer relationship management systems, applications, and digital content, but rely entirely on host operators for switching, interconnection, numbering resources, and core network infrastructure.

The Tier 2 Simple-Facilities MVNO (SF-VNO) allows operators to own some service-layer infrastructure, including billing platforms, Intelligent Network systems, and subscriber databases such as the Home Location Register (HLR) or Home Subscriber Server (HSS). These operators can also issue their own SIM cards, although they still depend on host operators for transmission, switching, and numbering resources.

Tier 3, known as the Core-Facilities MVNO (CF-VNO), gives operators greater control by allowing them to own and operate switching and interconnection infrastructure within the network. However, like every other tier, they are still prohibited from owning spectrum resources.

At the wholesale layer, Tier 4 operators—known as Mobile Virtual Network Aggregators or Enablers (MVNA/MVNE)—provide shared infrastructure, OSS/BSS platforms, and operational support for lower-tier MVNOs.

The highest category, Tier 5 Unified Virtual Network Operators (UVNOs), combines the capabilities of all lower tiers and can host or enable other MVNO categories.

Across all tiers, however, one rule remains constant: no MVNO can operate independently without a host network arrangement, and none are permitted to own spectrum.

The gatekeepers

Unlike conventional telecom operators, MVNOs cannot function independently. They must ride on the infrastructure of existing Mobile Network Operators. That means negotiating wholesale access agreements with companies they are simultaneously trying to compete against.

The relationship is inherently awkward.

“An MNO naturally asks, ‘Why should I empower a future competitor?’” Yusuf said.

Even when agreements exist, the economics are often unfavourable. If the wholesale price of bandwidth leaves too little room for retail profit, the MVNO becomes commercially unviable before it can scale.

“The viability of MVNOs in Nigeria depends heavily on the regulatory framework put in place by the NCC,” said Mukesh Chandra, a telecom infrastructure expert. “In my view, the current regulations do not provide enough flexibility for MVNO operators to build sustainable businesses. The MVNO model has historically struggled in many developing markets where regulations tend to favour the major telecom operators.”

Chandra argued that the structure of the Nigerian market leaves MVNOs heavily dependent on existing telecom giants for infrastructure and operational systems.

“In many cases, an MVNO operates almost like a franchise model, buying airtime and data in bulk at discounted rates from a host operator and reselling those services under its own brand,” he said. “That limits how much they can truly differentiate themselves.”

MTN Nigeria, the country’s largest telecom operator, has largely become the gatekeeper of the experiment. Tobechukwu Okigbo, the company’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, said it remains the only operator to have onboarded an MVNO. Vitel Wireless relies on MTN Nigeria’s infrastructure.

“We’re onboarding MVNOs based on their capacity,” Okigbo said during a meeting with journalists in May. “Some people just thought that being an MVNO is just having an API call. There is quite a significant investment that has to happen, and those investments are in millions of dollars.”

The Nigerian Internet user

The tragedy of the MVNO crisis is that it unfolds in a country desperate for better connectivity.

Frank Akogun, a Lagos-based remote software engineer, has built his life around telecom redundancy. He keeps active data subscriptions across Swift Networks, MTN Nigeria, and Airtel because he no longer trusts any single provider to remain consistently functional.

“I don’t have the luxury of sticking to one provider,” he said. “Any can be down, and I need it to work remotely.”

His monthly data consumption hovers around 50GB, driven mostly by Teams meetings, cloud-based code storage, and programming courses downloaded overnight during promotional data windows.

Over the years, Akogun watched his internet bills climb steadily upward. Swift Networks, once his default provider, scrapped smaller plans and pushed him into a ₦45,000 ($32.75) monthly unlimited package that still delivered inconsistent quality. Eventually, he abandoned the service for Airtel’s ODU router.

Yet even the word “unlimited,” he argued, has become misleading.

“There is no real unlimited,” he said. “Once you get past 100GB, providers start truncating your speed.”

The frustration extends beyond entertainment or convenience. For Akogun, unstable internet has become an obstacle to technological creativity itself.

“If quality improved, people could host mini servers in their houses,” he said. “You could have a laptop in your apartment receiving requests from the internet. But the network is so capped and unstable, we don’t get to explore some cool frontiers.”

That statement captures the deeper paradox haunting Nigeria’s telecom market. Demand for better internet has never been higher. Consumers are exhausted by expensive data plans, unreliable service, and restrictive fair-use policies. Remote work, streaming, cloud computing, and AI tools are driving bandwidth consumption upward every year.

For operators like Vitel, that consumer frustration represents the opportunity MVNOs were supposed to capture.

Nwabueze said the company has focused on expanding access through grassroots distribution, agency networks, partnerships, and digital onboarding channels designed to lower operating costs and reach underserved communities.

“Vitel Wireless remains committed to expanding access to airtime and data services across Nigeria, particularly in underserved communities,” he said. “We believe collaboration, localised distribution, and technology-driven operations are essential to sustainably reaching rural and semi-urban communities.”

The challenge is that serving those customers profitably remains difficult. Even as demand for connectivity rises, the economics of building distribution networks, acquiring subscribers, and competing against entrenched operators continue to test the viability of the MVNO model.