Lebara Nigeria, a subsidiary of the London-headquartered mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), is ramping up infrastructure investments as it seeks to regain momentum following delays to its planned 2025 commercial rollout.

The MVNO has launched an Agent Registration Portal (ARP), a digital onboarding platform, designed to expand its retail and point-of-sale (POS) footprint across the country ahead of full-scale operations.

“The Agent Registration Portal is a key part of our strategy to scale Lebara’s retail presence nationwide,” Mary O. Akin-Adesokan, Chief Operating Officer of Lebara Nigeria, noted in a statement shared with TechCabal. “It allows us to onboard partners faster, ensure full compliance, and provide both small retailers and large distributors with a transparent and reliable way to do business with Lebara.”

The ARP marks Lebara Nigeria’s latest pre-launch move as the company seeks to build brand presence, distribution capacity, and market readiness while its network launch timeline stretches into 2026.

Through the new portal, Lebara aims to create awareness, build trust within the retail channel, and open up partnership opportunities for Nigerians looking to become agents, distributors, or POS operators.

Small and medium enterprises, independent distributors, SIM card vendors, and retailers can complete the entire onboarding process online via the Lebara Nigeria website. Once approved, partner locations are activated as Lebara Point-of-Sale outlets and authorised to sell SIM starter packs, data bundles, vouchers, and other services.

The rollout forms part of a national onboarding campaign running from January to March 2026, targeting both small-scale agents and large distributors.

Lebara says the approach is designed to ensure rapid national reach while maintaining strict compliance and verification standards, a key requirement in Nigeria’s tightly regulated telecoms environment.

The onboarding process follows a structured digital flow, beginning with account creation and document uploads and progressing through compliance checks, verification, approval, and activation. Applicants are required to submit their National Identification Number (NIN), a valid government-issued Identification card, Tax Identification Number (TIN), and address details.

Where documentation is complete, the process can be concluded within 30 minutes, with confirmation and next steps sent by email.

The Agent Registration Portal builds on Lebara Nigeria’s earlier Number Reservation Portal, launched to give prospective customers early access to personalised phone numbers ahead of the network going live.

Through that platform, users can reserve preferred numbers, such as memorable dates or culturally significant digits.

This signals Lebara’s readiness and early interconnectivity with Nigeria’s major mobile networks, including MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile. Lebara was licenced by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator and had planned to launch commercial services in the third quarter of 2025, using leased capacity from existing mobile networks rather than building its own infrastructure.

While that timeline has slipped, the company says its market proposition remains intact. Positioned as a challenger brand, Lebara Nigeria plans to “sell minutes, not airtime,” offering usage-based voice bundles and tailored data packages.