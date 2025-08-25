Lebara Nigeria, a subsidiary of the London-based global telecom operator Lebara Group, has launched its Number Reservation Portal, enabling customers to secure their preferred mobile numbers ahead of its official launch in Q3 2025. The system, built around the carrier’s 0724 prefix, allows users to lock in combinations with personal significance such as birthdays, lucky numbers, or simple patterns.

Users must be at least 13 years old and provide basic details to receive a one-time password via email. After verification, they are required to input their National Identification Number (NIN), which the system uses to confirm personal data, including date of birth. Customers are then shown a list of available numbers to choose from, with a confirmation email completing the reservation.

Lebara says this move is about personalisation and customer empowerment. “Our objective is to synergise personalization with cutting-edge technology, thereby empowering customers to reserve numbers that align with their digital identity,” said Mary O. Akin-Adesokan, Lebara Nigeria’s Chief Operating Officer.

The number-reservation scheme is part of Lebara’s push to carve out space in Nigeria’s crowded telecom market. By allowing users to select their own numbers before the service goes live, the company is betting that early personalisation will help build loyalty and signal its customer-first approach.

Lebara, with an established presence across Europe and other regions as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), is positioning its entry into Nigeria as a credible alternative for customers seeking affordable, high-quality mobile services.

Leveraging its global MVNO expertise, the company will operate a lean, technology-driven model on the existing network infrastructure to keep costs low and pricing competitive. At launch, Lebara will offer nationwide coverage with full interconnectivity, a dedicated 0724 number series, and both SIM and eSIM options. Beyond connectivity, it is partnering with local government and the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy to roll out public WiFi hubs and promote digital inclusion for creators and underserved communities. Its core proposition centers on affordability, transparent real-time billing, and a customer-first service model to capture market share and challenge incumbents.

However, Lebara’s entry will not go uncontested. 9mobile and Vitel Wireless already present strong competition in Nigeria’s emerging MVNO space, each leveraging unique advantages. 9mobile, an established mobile network operator with wholesale capacity, holds a competitive edge by enabling MVNO partnerships and defending its subscriber base through attractive retail offerings.

Vitel Wireless focuses on affordable, community-driven connectivity and digital services, appealing to price-sensitive users and underserved groups. Together, they narrow Lebara’s differentiation space, requiring it to go beyond its traditional strength in low-cost international calling to win local relevance.

Lebara has confirmed plans to launch full services before the end of Q3 2025, adding to the expanding range of mobile options available to Nigerian consumers.