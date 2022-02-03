TechCabal is surging ahead in 2022 and beyond 🚀

Hello everyone, welcome to February.

You probably already know this — because we’ve mentioned it a few times — but TechCabal started off in a small room in Lagos many years ago. 2013 to be specific. It is safe to say that, nearly 9 years later, TechCabal has grown to become much more than a predictable technology blog or website. We’ve gone from reviewing gadgets to talking to Meta’s VP MEA and Turkey about facebook’s plans to transition into the metaverse. We are still optimistic about Nigerian founders and the Nigerian tech ecosystem. Still, we’ve covered high-impact entrepreneurs from other regions like Sudan, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, and The Gambia in the last two years.

And we have no plans of slowing down. This year, we are hyper-focused on fine-tuning our editorial standards and establishing TechCabal as one of Africa’s most reputable technology and media publication. We will lead compelling conversations on hot-button topics such as decentralized communities, digital nomads, remote work, talent migration, and the new internet. Furthermore, expect us to spotlight more African founders innovating around draconian policies, internet shutdowns, and social media bans. Our coverage will expand into lesser-known regions, cities, and startup hubs.

For us, 2022 is about executing our goals, delighting our readers, and putting Africa’s technology ecosystem on the global stage. We hope we can count on you to support us along the way.

What is new?

Adegoke “Goke” Oyeniyi is no longer TechCabal’s editor-in-chief and has moved on to pursue some personal goals and interests. Goke joined the newsroom in January 2021 and hit the ground running almost immediately. He provided high-level oversight of TechCabal’s objectives, worked closely with our senior reporters, and drove editorial training weekly. He also contributed some well-researched articles to the newsroom; read his insight into rising Nigerian fintech startup, TeamApt.

Following Goke’s exit from the newsroom, I am stepping up to become TechCabal’s acting editor-in-chief, reporting directly to Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO, Big Cabal Media. My new role comes with many responsibilities, but I am motivated by my team and goals this year. I also know I have the full support of Big Cabal Media’s leadership team and the entire organization.

Abraham Augustine is the most recent addition to our newsroom. He resumed on January 17th as a senior reporter. Abraham is a growth marketing specialist and creator who operates at the intersection of growth, marketing & startup enablement in Africa. Abraham manages a Substack newsletter called Money Myths Africa.

What has changed?

Last year, we brought in our first East Africa correspondent. Alexandria Williams joined the newsroom as a remote contract reporter. She wrote about Uber’s showdown against Kenya’s high court and a Kenyan comedian’s rise to digital fame during her time with us. Alexandria was accepted into one of DW’s journalism traineeship programs in December, so she will not be continuing as our East Africa reporter this year.

For your information:

Kelechi Njoku joined the newsroom as senior editor in November 2021. He’s an experienced editor with a literary and fine arts background. One of his most significant achievements was fine-tuning TechCabal’s style guide.

Muyiwa Olowogboyega joined Lemonade Finance as their content manager in October 2021. He was a senior staff writer at TechCabal for 1 year and 8 months. Muyiwa co-authored TC Daily with Daniel Adeyemi.

Alexander Onukwue joined Quartz Africa as their West Africa correspondent. He was a staff writer at TechCabal for almost 2 years. He also wrote TechCabal’s Next Wave newsletter for an extended period.

Storytelling and coverage (TechCabal 3.0)

On storytelling and reporting, TechCabal is still committed to capturing the players, human impact and business of technology on the continent. We are even more dedicated to covering more regions, including North Africa, South Africa, and francophone Africa. TechCabal Insights team will continue to provide up-to-date content, reports, data, events, and context to help the world understand how technology is changing Africa. We will publish deep dives on cryptocurrency, the metaverse, DAOs, decentralization, policy, regulation, and big tech operators in Africa.

What is coming soon?

Newsletters

TechCabal has plans to launch some new newsletter products. Sadly, we cannot reveal the details, but keep your eyes peeled for more information in TC Daily or Next Wave.

Flagships

Kelechi Njoku will revive My Life in Tech (MLIT) in the coming weeks. MLIT is a flagship launched by Kay Uguwede, a former TechCabal staff writer. After Kay’s exit from the newsroom, Edwin Madu took over MLIT during his time as senior editor in the newsroom. He is currently Zikoko’s editor-in-chief.

Sultan Quadri and Timi Odueso will revive Digital Nomads by the end of February this year. Digital Nomads was launched and exclusively written by Olumuyiwa, a former senior staff writer at TechCabal.

Extra hands

In 2022, we will recruit senior editors, reporters, and regional correspondents. In addition, we will report on more countries outside Nigeria, Ghana, and West Africa. Nigeria has quickly become the poster child for fast-growing startups and the top recipient of foreign investments. But Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa are following closely behind. Egypt is home to the most accelerated startups and founders on the continent. By bringing in analytical thinkers and on-the-ground reporters, we’ll be able to tell more compelling stories about the impact of technology in these newer regions.

Thank you!

Well, that’s about it from the newsroom. As always, we are immensely grateful for supporting and betting on us through the years. Thank you for falling in love with our newsletters, reviews, flagships, columns, tweets, and contributions. We hope to delight you even more in 2022 and beyond.

