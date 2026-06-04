Nedbank, one of South Africa’s largest banks, is turning to artificial intelligence to expand lending to millions of customers who have traditionally fallen outside the reach of formal credit.

The Johannesburg-based lender has partnered with JUMO, a fintech infrastructure company, to launch Nedbank Quick Loans, an AI-powered lending product embedded within the Nedbank Money App. Customers can apply for loans from as little as R500 ($27) and receive credit decisions within minutes, with repayment terms ranging from one to 12 months.