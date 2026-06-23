As Bafana Bafana, the South African national football team, prepares for its final FIFA World Cup group-stage match against the Republic of Korea on Thursday morning, the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) is pursuing a different goal off the pitch: turning fan passion into a digital business.

Through a blockchain-based fan token launched in May on Socios.com, SAFA is banking on supporters becoming participants in a year-round digital economy. The move places Bafana Bafana alongside national teams such as Argentina, Portugal and Italy, all of which have embraced fan tokens as part of broader digital engagement strategies.

The national football team is betting that supporters are worth more than television audiences and matchday tickets. Through a blockchain-based fan token, SAFA is attempting to build a digital economy around Bafana Bafana.

“This partnership represents a new chapter in SAFA’s journey into Web3, blockchain and Fan Tokens, to reward exclusive experiences to our passionate fans not only across South Africa but also as we grow our fan base globally,” SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao said at the launch. “Through this collaboration, we are exploring innovative ways for fans to be part of the team’s global journey.”

The $SAFA Fan Token is built on the Chiliz Chain, a blockchain network developed specifically for the sports and entertainment industry. Supporters can acquire the token through the Socios.com app by creating and verifying an account, purchasing Chiliz’s native cryptocurrency, CHZ, and exchanging it for $SAFA tokens.

Once acquired, the tokens are stored in an in-app wallet and can be used to vote in official fan polls, earn rewards, access exclusive content, unlock matchday experiences, and redeem merchandise. Holders can also trade the tokens on Socios.com’s marketplace and compatible crypto exchanges, meaning their value can fluctuate depending on market demand and sentiment around the team.

Early signs suggest there is appetite for the product. Mariola Montoya, Chiliz senior public relations and communications manager, told TechCabal on Tuesday that 840,000 $SAFA tokens have been snapped up. “Across the Socios platform, nearly 248,000 users have participated in polls while more than 37,000 have redeemed fan rewards,” she said.

Bitexen South Africa, a digital asset platform that entered the South African crypto market in May, is supporting the initiative. Rather than competing solely as a crypto exchange, the company is positioning itself as a provider of tokenisation infrastructure, blockchain-based payments, digital asset issuance and fan-token ecosystems. It is a strategy that reflects the growing convergence between sport, fintech and digital communities.

Mark Diuga, chief executive officer of Bitexen South Africa, told TechCabal that fan communities represent an untapped digital asset class.

“The most valuable asset a club owns may not be its stadium, players, or broadcast rights. It may be the community that has formed around it,” he said. “The question is whether sport is ready to start treating that community like the strategic asset it really is.”

Neither SAFA nor Chiliz have disclosed how much revenue the federation expects to generate from the initiative. Montoya, however, explained the economics of fan-token partnerships. “Our partnerships are based on a revenue-sharing model, with the allocation of revenues determined by the specific terms and objectives of each agreement,” she said.

Globally, the model has delivered mixed results. Socios says it has returned more than $700 million to sports organisations through more than 170 partnerships since 2018. Major football brands including FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine Football Association have launched tokens to deepen fan engagement and diversify revenue streams.

Yet fan tokens have also attracted criticism. Prices can fluctuate sharply, leading some supporters to treat them as speculative assets rather than engagement tools. Montoya said Fan Tokens are designed primarily as utility products rather than investments.

“Fan Tokens are utility tokens designed to enhance the supporter experience,” she said. “Their primary purpose is to give fans access to engagement opportunities such as polls, rewards, experiences and exclusive content.”

Diuga believes participation, rather than speculation, will determine whether the model succeeds. The challenge for South African football will be converting the passion surrounding Bafana Bafana’s World Cup campaign into a year-round digital community that fans are willing to actively support, and pay to join.