Klump, a Nigerian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup, has partnered with Jumia to bring instalment payments to one of Africa’s largest e-commerce marketplaces, expanding its strategy of embedding consumer credit directly into online checkouts.

The partnership places Klump inside Jumia’s checkout, allowing shoppers to compare financing offers from multiple banks without leaving the platform. Rather than lending itself, Klump provides the technology that connects borrowers with partner lenders, which assess applicants, fund the loans, and assume the credit risk.

Embedding its technology inside the e-commerce giant gives the startup access to high-intent shoppers while reinforcing its strategy of becoming the infrastructure layer for consumer credit rather than a lender itself.

“When we started Klump, our mission was simple: give Nigerians access to affordable credit, wherever they shop,” Klump co-founder and CEO Celestine Omin wrote in a Friday LinkedIn post. “Today, we’re excited to partner with Jumia, bringing instalment payments to one of Africa’s biggest marketplaces. Klump now powers instalment payments for two of Nigeria’s largest e-commerce platforms.”

The integration also expands Jumia’s BNLP offering, which previously included partnerships with CredPal and Easybuy, making Klump the latest fintech to embed consumer credit directly into the online shopping experience.

Klump does not lend or hold credit risk, which sits with partner banks. Its strategy is that owning checkout placement across Nigeria’s biggest marketplaces matters more than owning a loan book, even if it means ceding control over approval rates and terms to lenders it does not underwrite.

How it works

The integration moves the loan application into the checkout, so customers no longer need to seek financing separately before making a purchase.

According to Klump, shoppers choose eligible products before selecting “Pay with Klump” at checkout. They then select a financing provider, complete a credit assessment using their banking and identification details, and, if approved, pay an initial deposit of 20%-30% of the purchase price. The remaining balance is repaid in instalments.

Shoppers must be at least 21 years old, have an active Nigerian bank account with regular salary or business income, and provide a valid government-issued ID. Depending on the lender, additional verification, including facial recognition or one-time password authentication, may also be required.

Loan terms vary by lender

Rather than offering a single financing product, Klump presents customers with multiple lenders that compete on loan size, deposits, repayment periods, and pricing. Customers can currently choose financing from First Bank, Renmoney, Credit Direct and Wema Bank, each offering different loan limits, deposit requirements and pricing, according to Klump.

Customers can currently choose financing from First Bank, Renmoney, Credit Direct, and Wema Bank, according to Klump. Loan sizes range from ₦1,000 ($0.73) to ₦2.6 million ($1,898), with repayment periods of six to twelve months.

Klump says it does not charge interest itself; each lender determines the loan pricing. Customers whose banks are not supported can still apply through lenders such as Renmoney and Credit Direct, which do not require applicants to hold accounts with them.

Approved loans are not automatically cancelled if a customer returns an item. Klump says shoppers can instead use the value to buy another product at the same price or top up their Klump Wallet to purchase a more expensive item, rather than receive a cash refund.

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