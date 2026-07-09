JéGO, GoCab strike deal to put 6,000 EVs on West African roads 

JéGO, a US-incorporated electric-vehicle company building for African roads, has signed a commercial agreement with GoCab, the drive-to-own mobility startup, to deploy 6,000 electric vehicles across four African markets over the next 24 months, the companies said.

The first 600 vehicles, meant for commercial use on ride-hailing apps like Uber, Bolt and inDrive, will roll out in the coming months across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria, according to JéGO.

The deal comes as Africa’s EV market grows but remains limited by two problems: financing and charging. Much of the region’s electrification so far has centred on two- and three-wheelers. JéGO is aiming at commercial four-wheelers, a segment that needs heavier charging and financing support. Charging also depends on a power supply that, in Nigeria especially, often runs on diesel and petrol generators, which complicates the clean-energy case.

“We didn’t start JéGO to just sell EVs,” said Frederick Akpoghene, CEO & Founder, JéGO. “We built it to give a continent the freedom to move on its own terms, powered by its own sun, run on its own intelligence. Africa doesn’t need to catch up to the future of mobility. Africa is where it gets built.”

The deal is a bet on a market that is expanding quickly. Africa’s shift to electric transport has so far run mostly on two wheels. Electric motorcycle sales across the continent rose from fewer than 1,000 units in 2020 to about 70,000 in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook 2026, pushed by high fuel costs and the spread of battery-swapping networks.

Investors have taken notice of the growth in Africa’s electric vehicle industry, and the clearest sign of their appetite is Spiro, Africa’s largest electric-mobility company. The Dubai-based firm, founded in 2022, has raised one of the largest funding totals in African e-mobility, including $215 million announced on June 1 and a further $55 million from China’s NewTrails Capital weeks later.

Passenger and commercial four-wheelers, the segment JéGO and GoCab are chasing, sit further back. They need pricier vehicles, heavier charging and larger financing tickets, which is why most of the continent’s EV activity has stayed on bikes and three-wheelers.

At the centre of the startup’s pitch is JéGO X, an AI fleet-management system the company says handles telematics, predictive maintenance and driver-earnings tracking.

Under the deal, JéGO leases vehicles and charging infrastructure to fleet operators such as GoCab, which then offers drivers a path to ownership through daily payments. JéGO said the arrangement removes the biggest barrier to fleet electrification, which is the upfront cost, and lets operators scale without loading the full capital cost onto their balance sheets.

“The next African startup to impact the world will come from an African village,” said Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, a director at JéGO. “[Our] mission is sustainable transport and renewable energy for cities and rural communities alike.”

GoCab, founded in London in 2024, raised $45 million in February this year and already runs drive-to-own operations in all four markets named in the deal. It reported $17 million in annual recurring revenue after 18 months of operation. Electric vehicles made up about 10% of its fleet at the time of the raise, with a target of 50% by the end of 2026. This partnership is one of the ways GoCab plans to hit that target.

JéGO’s own track record is shorter. Founded by Nigerian-born engineer Frederick Akpoghene, the company began around 2020 in Miami, US, building autonomous pods for healthcare and delivery, then shifted focus to African EVs.

It unveiled a car it calls the Zero Carbon at the University of Lagos, one of Nigeria’s largest public universities, in November 2025 and is now raising a Series A. It says it is already an Uber fleet partner, with vehicles averaging more than 60 trips a week.

Neither company disclosed the value of the agreement or how the 6,000-vehicle target will be financed. JéGO said it has a pipeline of prospects across Africa, Latin America, the US, the UK and India.

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