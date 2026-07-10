Nigeria becomes Africa’s highest-ranked country for Responsible AI

Nigeria has emerged as Africa’s highest-ranked country in the latest Global Index on Responsible AI (GIRAI), overtaking Egypt and Kenya after climbing 42 places globally in just two years. Nigeria rose from 80th globally in 2024 to 38th with a score of 45.93.

The ranking comes as African countries race to attract AI investment, with AI projected to contribute about $1.2 trillion to the continent’s economy by 2030, boosting GDP by 5.6%. Nigeria’s top ranking strengthens its appeal as a destination for AI talent, innovation and investment.

Published by the Global Center on AI Governance (GIRAI), a Cape Town-based independent research and policy think tank, the ranking is one of the world’s most comprehensive assessments of responsible AI. It evaluates 135 countries across five pillars: inclusion and diversity, ethics and sustainability, labour and skills, trust and safety, and AI use in public services.

Nigeria’s ranking comes as governments globally race to establish governance frameworks that keep pace with rapid advances in artificial intelligence. According to a report from the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, an interdisciplinary research institution, global corporate investment in AI almost tripled from about $200 billion in 2023 to $581.7 billion in 2025, while 53% of the world’s population has already used generative AI tools.

Despite that rapid adoption, the report found that public governance capacity remains weak. Average GIRAI scores stand at only about 35 out of 100 globally, while evidence of implementation exists in just 55% of countries with responsible AI frameworks, dropping to 45% across the Global South.

Nigeria’s rise reflects deliberate policy efforts to strengthen its AI ecosystem.

According to the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the government has accelerated work on its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS), expanded digital public infrastructure, invested in digital skills, developed governance frameworks for emerging technologies, and strengthened international partnerships to ensure AI is deployed responsibly.

“This recognition is a testament to Nigeria’s deliberate efforts to build an AI ecosystem that is inclusive, responsible, and aligned with our development priorities,” Minister Bosun Tijani said.

“We believe that Africa must not only participate in the AI revolution but also contribute meaningfully to shaping how these technologies are governed and deployed globally. Our focus remains on creating the infrastructure, talent, and policy environment that will enable AI to deliver real value for our people and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy.”

Beyond the rankings, the report singled out Nigeria as a global “Bright Spot” for combining AI skills development with safeguards for children and vulnerable groups.

The index noted that Nigeria is among the few African countries that have attempted to simultaneously prepare citizens for an AI-driven future while strengthening protections against the risks posed by emerging technologies.

It highlighted the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which mandates AI literacy programmes, teacher training and broader capacity-building initiatives across the country.

The report also cited the Federal Government’s flagship 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme for delivering structured AI and machine learning training through a hybrid model designed to reach young people nationwide.

On the regulatory front, GIRAI recognised the Nigeria Data Protection Act and the General Application and Implementation Directive (GAID) 2025 for introducing enhanced safeguards for children’s personal data, including parental consent requirements and restrictions on decisions based solely on automated processing.

The report said these initiatives position Nigeria as an example of how governments can pursue AI adoption without overlooking digital rights and citizen protection.

Nigeria’s latest recognition builds on other recent gains in international AI assessments.

In January, the country climbed 31 places in the Oxford Insights Government AI Readiness Index, moving from 103rd to 72nd globally, reflecting improvements in policy readiness and institutional capacity to adopt AI technologies.

The GIRAI findings also point to broader progress across developing countries. Since the first edition of the index, Global South countries have increased the number of responsible AI topics covered by national frameworks by 83%, compared with 35% in developed economies. However, most of these frameworks remain non-binding, highlighting the gap between policy development and implementation.

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