The Nigerian government has halted the enforcement of overlapping rules for internet platforms, marking its strongest move yet to create a single regulatory framework for the digital economy.

A Tuesday directive from the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, seen by TechCabal, directs regulators to maintain the existing regulatory framework while the government harmonises policies on internet platforms, artificial intelligence, online safety, data governance, and other cross-cutting digital economy issues.

In December 2025, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) released a draft Internet Code of Practice that appeared to duplicate provisions in the National Information Technology Development Agency’s (NITDA) 2022 Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms and Internet Intermediaries.

By pausing enforcement, the government aims to eliminate regulatory duplication and develop a more coherent framework for governing Nigeria’s digital ecosystem. The move marks one of the clearest attempts yet to streamline Nigeria’s increasingly fragmented digital regulation.

The decision followed a high-level meeting chaired by Minister Bosun Tijani, with the leadership of the NCC, NITDA, and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission to coordinate oversight of the country’s digital sector.

“The objective of the harmonisation exercise is not to diminish the statutory mandates of any institution but to ensure that government speaks with one coherent voice on cross-cutting digital economy issues through a coordinated, predictable and future-ready regulatory framework,” Tijani said in a statement.

Under the directive, agencies have been instructed to defer the implementation or enforcement of any recently issued regulations, codes, guidelines, frameworks or administrative requirements relating to internet platforms and online intermediaries where such provisions are currently undergoing policy harmonisation.

The ministry, however, clarified that the suspension does not affect regulations that fall squarely within the statutory mandates of individual agencies, provided they remain consistent with the ministry’s policy direction.

Nigeria’s internet economy is regulated through a decentralised framework rather than a single law. Different agencies oversee different aspects of digital activity, creating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape as online services continue to converge.

At the centre of platform regulation is NITDA’s 2022 Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms and Internet Intermediaries, which governs social media platforms, search engines, streaming services and other platforms that host user-generated content.

The code requires platforms to remove unlawful content within 24 hours of receiving a valid notice from authorised government agencies. It also mandates platforms with more than 100,000 Nigerian users to establish a local corporate presence, appoint country representatives, and comply with local tax obligations.

Beyond NITDA’s rules, internet platforms are also subject to the Nigeria Data Protection Act, enforced by the NDPC, which regulates the collection, processing, and cross-border transfer of personal data.

They must also comply with the Cybercrimes Act, which governs online offences and cooperation with law enforcement; the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, which regulates digital marketplaces and consumer rights; and the Nigeria Startup Act, which provides incentives and regulatory support for technology startups.

As digital services increasingly combine telecommunications, digital platforms, AI, and data processing, the responsibilities of regulators such as the NCC, NITDA, and NDPC have begun to intersect, creating uncertainty for businesses over which agency has authority in certain areas.

The ministry said it has established a Joint Technical Coordination Committee comprising representatives from the NCC, NITDA, and NDPC under the supervision of the Office of the Minister.

The committee will coordinate technical engagements, consult with industry, civil society organisations, academia and other stakeholders, and develop recommendations for a harmonised national policy and governance framework.

According to the ministry, the new framework will clearly define institutional responsibilities, eliminate unnecessary regulatory duplication, and reduce compliance uncertainty for businesses operating in Nigeria’s digital economy.

The suspension is expected to provide temporary relief for technology companies, startups and global digital platforms that have faced multiple reporting and compliance obligations from different regulators covering content moderation, telecommunications, cybersecurity, consumer protection and data privacy.

“The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy remains committed to working collaboratively with all relevant institutions and stakeholders to develop aligned policies that protect citizens, foster innovation, strengthen digital trust and position Nigeria for sustained leadership in the global digital economy,” Tijani added.

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