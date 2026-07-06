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  • Why African crypto startups are getting into the lending business

    By

    Emmanuel Nwosu
    Why African crypto startups are getting into the lending business
    Crowds of shoppers walk through the Ikeja computer village market in Lagos, Nigeria. Image Source: Adetona Omokanye/Bloomberg

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    This is Follow the Money, our weekly series that unpacks the earnings, business, and scaling strategies of African fintechs, financial institutions, companies, and governments. A new edition drops every Monday.

    Owning Bitcoin and Solana no longer means selling them when cash runs out. Across Africa, digital asset startups are borrowing another idea from traditional finance: lending to consumers who are crypto-rich but cash-poor.

    Crypto-backed loans, a form of lending tied to cryptocurrencies, allow users to obtain credit—in fiat, stablecoins, or other digital assets—by pledging their crypto holdings to these startups. It is a form of lending that is gaining momentum in Africa’s largest crypto markets, including Nigeria and South Africa.

    In January, Busha, a Nigerian fintech startup that allows users to buy and sell digital assets and pay bills, launched crypto-backed loans as an additional product to its stack. The product offers up to 50% loan-to-value (LTV), allowing users to borrow up to half the value of their Bitcoin and Solana holdings and access the loans in Naira. Busha said it charges a 2% monthly interest.

    Busha is one of several African startups offering crypto-backed loans. The emerging product, which borrows some features from the traditional finance sector where lending is a profit centre, could expand core services to crypto users that are overlooked in the broader secured lending market.

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    Nigeria’s fintechs built payments. Now they’re becoming banks.


    Follow the Money

    Nigeria’s fintechs built payments. Now they’re becoming banks.

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