Why Google is building Africa’s AI future from South Africa

Google, the technology global giant, used its first-ever Cloud Summit on African soil to signal that South Africa is becoming the company’s launchpad for building the continent’s artificial intelligence (AI) economy.

Held in Johannesburg on Wednesday, the summit brought together President Cyril Ramaphosa, Google executives, business leaders including Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa, policymakers, startups and investors to showcase how AI, cloud infrastructure and digital public infrastructure are reshaping Africa’s technology landscape.

The announcements marked a notable shift in Google’s Africa strategy. Rather than focusing primarily on expanding internet access, a priority that defined much of the past two decades, the company is now investing across the AI value chain, from cloud infrastructure and computing capacity to startup funding, university research, creator tools and workforce development.

The strategy reflects a broader change in how global technology companies view the continent. Africa is becoming a market where AI infrastructure, computing power, local talent, and homegrown companies will determine future competitiveness. For Google, South Africa has emerged as the natural base from which that ecosystem can scale across the continent.

The summit showcased a series of investments aimed at strengthening that position. Google announced a new South African Digital Exchange point in the Eastern Cape connected to its Umoja subsea cable.

The company also launched what it described as Africa’s first applied AI lab, unveiled a new AI-focused accelerator for South African startups and expanded AI education programmes for universities across six African countries. Google also partnered with Akuna Group, the creative media venture founded by British actor Idris Elba, to launch an AI storytelling initiative for creators across sub-Saharan Africa.

James Manyika, Google’s senior vice-president for research, labs, technology and society, said Africa risks facing a new form of inequality if it fails to build AI capabilities locally.

“The AI opportunity for Africa is significant, and Google is committed to doing our part working with Africans to help Africa realise it,” said Manyika. “Building on our past commitments, we are making new investments in critical areas: infrastructure, African-led innovation, and education and skill building.”

Manyika stated that Google had already surpassed its $1 billion commitment to Africa’s digital transformation ahead of schedule and is now directing investment toward the infrastructure and institutions needed to support an AI economy. That includes expanding partnerships with universities such as the University of Pretoria and the University of the Witwatersrand, supporting AI research labs in Kenya and Ghana, and giving more than one million eligible university students across Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe free access to Google’s advanced AI tools.

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the summit to position Africa as a continent determined to become a producer of globally competitive AI businesses and intellectual property. “For far too long, Africa has had to play digital catch-up with the world’s leading and most industrialised economies,” Ramaphosa said. “We are now presented with a unique opportunity to be in the driving seat of our own industrialisation and growth.”

Speaking via video link, Elba announced a partnership between Google’s philanthropic arm and his Akuna Group to train creators across sub-Saharan Africa using AI, backed by more than $1 million in funding.

“Africa is bursting with untold stories. We have creators with raw talent, unique voices, and perspectives that the world desperately needs to see and hear,” he said. “But too often the barrier isn’t a lack of vision, it’s a lack of access.”

The movie star said the initiative will equip creators with AI skills and access to Google’s storytelling tools, which Elba said would help transform creative talent into sustainable businesses.

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“This is more than just about making content; it’s about delivering real impact. The talent is already here. Now we are giving them the tools to build a real future in storytelling,” he stated.