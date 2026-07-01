South Africa’s e-commerce economy slowed sharply on Tuesday as anti-migrant protests forced many businesses to shut down and kept delivery riders off the roads. The disruption affected platforms including e-hailing giant Uber, Uber Eats, and the grocery delivery app of retailer Checkers Sixty60, exposing how heavily the country’s fast-growing e-commerce sector relies on migrant labour.

Nqabutho Mabhena, the Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF) secretary, an umbrella organisation of migrant organisations living in South Africa, told TechCabal, that across Johannesburg, grocery and food delivery services were severely delayed as many riders chose to stay home over fears for their safety.

“Tuesday’s events showed just how dependent South Africa’s platform economy has become on migrant workers,” said the ADF Secretary. When riders, who are mainly foreigners, stay home because they fear for their safety, the entire value chain is affected.”

The disruption revealed more than a day of lost deliveries. It exposed a structural vulnerability in South Africa’s platform economy, where ride-hailing, food delivery and grocery apps rely heavily on migrant workers to fulfil orders. As demonstrations escalated into violence, platforms were forced to prioritise safety over speed, highlighting the risks facing an industry built on on-demand logistics.

In a statement to TechCabal, Uber South Africa, the e-hailing and food delivery giant, said it was closely monitoring the situation. “The safety of everyone who uses the Uber platform remains a top priority,” the company said. “Drivers and delivery people can decline or cancel trips or deliveries where they feel unsafe without penalty. We continue to monitor developments closely, engage with the relevant authorities where appropriate, and may make temporary operational adjustments where necessary.”

The company added that it was encouraging drivers and riders to use in-app safety tools, including its Emergency Button, which allows users to access emergency assistance quickly. On June 29, before demonstrations began, Shoprite warned customers that its Checkers Sixty60 grocery delivery service could be unavailable in some areas because of expected disruptions.

As the day unfolded, many delivery workers stayed away from work, particularly in Johannesburg, where foreign nationals dominate much of the motorcycle delivery workforce. “The impact has been significant,” Mabhena told TechCabal. “Many people who rely on these delivery services were unable to receive their orders today. I am not sure why locals seem not to be involved in this industry as riders.”

He said restaurants that depend on app-based delivery were also affected. “If you wanted to order food from a restaurant like Nando’s, there was no guarantee you would receive it because many delivery drivers stayed away. Some businesses opened in the morning but closed later in the day as conditions worsened and customer activity declined.”

The uncertainty may outlast Tuesday’s demonstrations. The ADF secretary-general said some migrant ecommerce workers, particularly Malawian nationals, may already have left South Africa because of safety concerns. “Some will return, but I’m not sure everyone will,” he said. “The delivery sector is likely to remain affected because riders are worried about their safety.”

The disruption comes as South Africa’s online grocery market continues to expand rapidly. Industry estimates value the country’s grocery e-commerce sector at almost R14 billion ($855 million), with services such as Checkers Sixty60, Uber Eats and Mr D platforms reshaping consumer shopping habits.

By late afternoon, what had begun as largely peaceful demonstrations deteriorated in parts of Johannesburg’s CBD. A vehicle was set alight, one person was reportedly shot, and soldiers were deployed to support police as authorities sought to restore order.

South African Police Service spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said five people were arrested in Gauteng Province for looting and 23 in the Free State Province, including the owner of a guest house accused of harbouring undocumented foreign nationals.

“Our responsibility is to use our discretion, maintain order and respond appropriately to the circumstances on the ground,” Mathe said, explaining why police had monitored protesters carrying traditional weapons rather than attempting to confiscate them immediately.

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