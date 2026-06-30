TechCabal, Africa’s leading technology publication, will on Thursday bring its pan-African innovation conversation to Kenya with an exclusive Road to Moonshot mixer, as part of preparations for Moonshot 2026, its flagship technology conference scheduled for October in Lagos.

The evening mixer comes as Nairobi strengthens its position as one of Africa’s leading technology hubs, with Kenya attracting a growing share of venture capital, multinational technology firms, and regional startup headquarters. The evening mixer will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm East African Time (EAT).

The event forms part of the build-up to Moonshot 2026, TechCabal’s annual conference in Lagos, which has emerged as one of Africa’s largest gatherings for entrepreneurs, investors, and technology executives.

Unlike large tech summits, the Nairobi event will be a closed-door networking session with a curated guest list, allowing founders, investors, policymakers, and operators to exchange views away from formal stages.

The decision to bring the pre-conference discussions to Nairobi reflects the city’s growing importance in shaping the continent’s digital economy. Kenya has long been regarded as East Africa’s innovation gateway, helped by the early success of mobile money, a relatively mature startup ecosystem, and the presence of regional offices for global technology companies.

In recent years, Nairobi has also become a hub for venture capital firms, development finance institutions, and founders building businesses that target multiple African markets.

That shift has expanded the conversations beyond fundraising to include questions about regulation, digital infrastructure, cross-border payments, artificial intelligence (AI), regional integration, and talent mobility.

Road to Moonshot aims to capture those discussions in a smaller setting before they continue at the October conference.

Moonshot, which launched in 2023, has grown into one of Africa’s biggest gatherings for founders, investors, operators, policymakers, and business leaders. The 2025 edition attracted more than 5,700 participants, over 200 speakers, and delegates from 39 countries.

TechCabal expects the 2026 edition to be even larger after moving the conference to Lagos’ National Theatre, a venue capable of accommodating more delegates than previous editions. The conference is scheduled for October 28–29.

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