TechCabal, Africa’s leading technology media publication, today announced that Moonshot by TechCabal, its flagship pan-African technology conference, will return for its fourth edition on October 28 and 29, 2026, at the National Theatre Nigeria in Lagos, Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2023, Moonshot has grown into Africa’s fastest-growing technology conference and one of the most important convenings of the global tech ecosystem. The 2025 edition welcomed 6,000 attendees from 39 countries across 6 continents, bringing the three-year run to more than 12,650 participants from 44 countries since the conference launched in 2023.

“Moonshot has become the moment each year when African tech meets itself to take stock, to make deals, and to decide what comes next”, said Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO, Big Cabal Media. “We are excited to be bringing the ecosystem back to Lagos for a fourth edition and to share more about what this year’s conference will look like in the coming weeks.”

What Moonshot has built

Across three editions, Moonshot has become a genuine economic and ecosystem event for African technology. Investors attending the conference have collectively raised and deployed over $5 billion through their funds, while startups exhibiting on the Moonshot floor carry an estimated combined market valuation exceeding $15 billion. More than 2,000 unique organisations have been represented across editions, with one in seven attendees a funder, investor, or ecosystem enabler with active capital to deploy.

The conference has also become Africa’s most prominent stage for early-stage startup discovery. TC Battlefield, Moonshot’s flagship pitch competition, has attracted 960 applicants, named 14 winners, and awarded $105,000 in prize money since 2023, alongside structured pre-accelerator mentorship and direct access to top-tier investors.

Beyond capital, Moonshot has anchored continental policy alignment. The 2025 edition convened ministers and dignitaries from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mauritania, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and others across six major policy roundtables, with stakeholders pledging over $120,000 to support the newly formed Tech Ecosystem Alliance.

What’s coming

In the weeks ahead, TechCabal will announce:

The headline sponsor for Moonshot 2026

for Moonshot 2026 The conference theme and editorial direction for this year’s edition

and editorial direction for this year’s edition The content tracks , session formats, and confirmed speakers

, session formats, and confirmed speakers Ticket tiers and pricing, including bundle access to co-located events

Past editions of Moonshot have featured speakers including Dr Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy; Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA; Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Iyin Aboyeji, Founding Partner of Future Africa; and Marlon Nichols, Co-founder and Managing General Partner of MaC Venture Capital, among others.

Moonshot 2026 will once again anchor a week of African tech and investment programming in Lagos. Off-conference activities, side mixers, and co-located events will run through the week of October 28.

To stay updated on speaker announcements, ticket sales, and programming details, visit moonshot.techcabal.com and subscribe to TC Daily, TechCabal’s daily newsletter.

About TechCabal

TechCabal is Africa’s leading technology media publication, providing reporting, data, and context on African technology, business, and innovation since 2013. TechCabal covers startup funding, mergers and acquisitions, fintech, policy, the creative economy, and the people building the continent’s digital future. TechCabal is part of Big Cabal Media, which also operates Zikoko, Cabal Creative, and TC Insights.

For more information, visit techcabal.com and moonshot.techcabal.com.