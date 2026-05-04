Standard Chartered Kenya (StanChart), the country’s eighth-largest bank by assets, has reduced its workforce to fewer than 1,000 employees, capping 11 consecutive years of job cuts as the lender automates its banking operations across East Africa’s largest economy.

The lender employed 942 people at the end of 2025, down from 1,001 a year earlier, according to its latest annual report. The decline extends a retrenchment that has seen headcount more than halve from a peak of 2,048 in 2014.

Redundancy costs for the latest financial year totalled KES 112.27 million ($870,000), a sharp fall from KES 580.1 million ($4.4 million) in 2024, suggesting a deceleration in the pace of layoffs even as restructuring continues. Over the past decade, the bank has spent KES 4.71 billion on workforce reduction.

The sustained downsizing reflects a pivot from brick-and-mortar branches and retail banking towards wealth management, corporate lending, and digital-first service delivery, a transition accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic but now part of the bank’s operations.

StanChart has invested more than KES 14 billion ($108.4 million) in digital capabilities over five years, automating services and moving customers towards mobile and online platforms. The bank operated 42 branches in 2016, but that number fell to fewer than 25 in 2025.

Despite the cuts, StanChart’s total staff costs rose to KES 11.4 billion ($88.2 million) in 2025, up from KES 9.3 billion a year earlier, suggesting the bank is retaining fewer but highly skilled and specialised employees, particularly in technology, risk, and relationship management roles serving affluent and corporate clients.

While digital transactions now account for most customer interactions across Kenya’s financial system, some large lenders, such as KCB Group, Equity Group, and Co-operative Bank of Kenya, have expanded their workforces in recent years.

Foot traffic in banking halls has declined sharply, weakening the commercial case for maintaining large branch networks and the back-office teams that support them—particularly for lenders like StanChart, whose affluent clientele has largely migrated to digital channels.