Search

Follow us

Flagships

Ask An Investor

Center Stage

My Life In Tech

Factsheet

Digital Nomads

The BackEnd

Web3

Quick Fire

Newsletters

TC Daily

Entering Tech

The Next Wave

TC Weekender

Francophone Weekly

Events

Reports

TC Insights

Video

About

Advertise

Tech Women Lagos

Editorial Policies

Quick Links

Search

Menu

Menu

Categories

Newsletter

Events

  • MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola earned $3.4 million in 2025

    By

    Emmanuel Nwosu
    MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola earned $3.4 million in 2025
    MTN Nigeria chief executive and Vice President, Francophone Africa, Karl Toriola. Image Source: MTN Nigeria.

    Share

    Share

    MTN Nigeria chief executive and Vice President, Francophone Africa, Karl Toriola, earned R56.997 million (approximately ₦4.69 billion, $3.4 million) in total compensation in 2025, a 61.2% jump from the previous year.

    Toriola’s compensation included R17.9 million ($1.07 million) in earnings, including benefits, R15.18 million ($908,571) in short-term incentive (STI) compensation, and R23.9 million ($1.43 million) in long-term incentives (LTI) vesting, according to MTN Group’s 2025 full-year financial report released on Wednesday.

    MTN Group’s record performance year and a higher share price drove up his bonuses and equity awards. It is Toriola’s highest single-year compensation, including bonuses, since 2021, when he became CEO of MTN Nigeria.

    Short-term bonuses were determined 70% by company performance and 30% by team performance, while long-term incentives vested after three years and are tied to strategic and sustainability metrics, according to the 2025 report.

    Performance bonuses tied to annual targets and long-term incentives vested in shares at a price 62% higher than the previous year, according to the report.

    TechCabal

    Become a TC Insider for free to finish this story.

    Sign in to read the full story and stay ahead of Africa's tech ecosystem.


    Tutto Passa, TechCabal debut podcast unpacking risk, capital, building in Africa


    News

    Tutto Passa, TechCabal debut podcast unpacking risk, capital, building in Africa

    Adonijah Ndege
    |
    2 days ago

Read more