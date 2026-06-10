👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Amazon wants space in Kenya

Image Source: Amazon

Starlink, the Elon Musk-owned satellite Internet company, arrived in Kenya in 2023, signed up more than 22,000 subscribers, became the country’s eighth-largest Internet provider, and spent over two years proving that Africans are willing to pay for satellite Internet. Amazon wants to test that theory for itself.

Competition is the name of the game: Amazon, a multinational technology company, is seeking regulatory approval to build a satellite ground station in Kenya through Amazon Leo, its satellite broadband project formerly known as Project Kuiper. The facility would serve as the link between Amazon’s satellites in orbit and Internet users in East Africa

This is bigger than a ground station: Sure, it’s great that Amazon wants to build one, but what it is really doing is positioning itself for a direct challenge to Starlink. In April, Amazon applied for a Network Facilities Provider (NFP) Tier 2 licence in Kenya, which would allow it to build and operate telecommunications infrastructure nationwide. Combined with this latest move, Amazon clearly wants a seat at the table.

The challenge? Starlink already has a head start. Beyond subscriber growth, Starlink has won customers with flexible hardware rentals and installment-payment options that lowered the barrier to entry for households and businesses.

Amazon may have a secret weapon: In March, Vodafone signed an agreement to use Amazon Leo’s satellite network to connect remote 4G and 5G mobile towers across Europe and Africa. The multinational telecoms company plans a phased expansion across Africa through its African subsidiary, Vodacom Group—the parent company of Vodafone Kenya, which holds a 55% stake in Safaricom, Kenya’s largest telecom operator.

While that is not a guarantee of success, nor is it any indication that Safaricom will distribute Amazon’s satellite services, existing relationships with major telecom operators could give Amazon a useful advantage as it enters the market.