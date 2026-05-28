👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Spiro acquires Coexlion

Image Source: Spiro

Spiro, the Nairobi-based e-mobility startup that raised $100 million in October 2025, has acquired Coexlion, a specialist engineering consultancy focused exclusively on two-wheelers and electric vehicles (EVs), with offices in the United Kingdom and Bangalore, India. Spiro announced the acquisition on X (formerly Twitter).

Coexlion is not a household name, but its credentials are specific and relevant. The firm has worked with clients ranging from Triumph to Hero, and has direct experience building vehicles for EV-only manufacturers including Ather Energy, Ola, and Arc.

Its work spans the entire product development cycle, from battery sizing and concept design all the way through to supplier selection, production validation, and getting a finished vehicle off an assembly line. It also holds patents on a modular drive system designed for electric two-wheelers. For Spiro, this is not a prestige acquisition. It is an engineering one.

The timing makes sense. Spiro now has 95,000 electric motorcycles deployed across Africa, with over 2,500 battery-swapping stations and more than 30 million battery swaps completed. In Kenya alone, the company captured 52% of new electric motorbike sales in 2025. At that scale, the question is no longer whether Spiro can sell motorcycles. It is whether the motorcycles it sells are built for the roads they will actually ride on.

Most EVs deployed across Africa are designed elsewhere and adapted minimally, if at all, for local conditions. Rough terrain, inconsistent road surfaces, heat, dust, and the specific weight demands of motorcycle taxi work are not factors that a product engineered for European or Asian markets naturally accounts for.

Spiro said it will also build a dedicated research and development (R&D) centre in Kenya, staffed by engineers who now own the full design and validation capability in-house, to fix that adaptability problem. The continent’s largest e-mobility operator is now trying to become its most purpose-built one.