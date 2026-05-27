Ruby Igwe’s career has had pivots. She wouldn’t change a thing.

If you were allowed to change one thing about your life’s journey, you may be tempted to alter its course and pull at a few threads—erase a wrong decision here, or fast-forward through a difficult season there.

Ruby Igwe, the Regional Director for West and Central Africa at ALX Africa, a tech-enabled career accelerator, explicitly says she would not change a thing.

“Everything I’ve done has gotten me to where I am,” she says. “I think it would be remiss to change anything, because I really am happy where I have gotten to.”

In 2009, she started undertaking internships while still in secondary school. Before Igwe would go on to study Law at the University of Kent, she was already sitting inside law firms, trying to understand what the legal profession actually demanded of people.

“I’ve always liked to be thorough,” she explains. “So, if I was going to do something and make it my career, I wanted to understand it.”

Even after leaving Nigeria in 2011 to continue her A-Levels in England, Igwe returned to Lagos during her summer holidays to intern. In 2011, she interned at Efere Ozako & Associates, a law firm, and at StreamSowers and Köhn the following year.

“Working and interning at law firms taught me structure,” Igwe says, noting that these early professional years formed a blueprint for her.