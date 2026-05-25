bPOWERd, a South African clean energy startup, has expanded into Nigeria, launching a solar battery rental service in Lagos, targeting homes and small businesses hit by rising fuel and electricity costs.

The startup is launching the service across seven sites in Lagos in partnership with Mobil service stations, which will serve as battery swapping and charging hubs at their fuel and vehicle services retail outlets.

bPOWERd’s entry comes as Nigeria’s solar energy market expands amid unstable electricity supply and rising energy costs.

According to the Africa Solar Outlook 2026 report, solar accounts for 1.5% of Nigeria’s overall energy mix. bPOWERd positions itself in this growing market by offering portable solar-charged batteries that users can rent daily.

“Small businesses sit at the centre of everyday economic activity, yet many continue to operate against the backdrop of unstable and expensive power,” said Jonathan Lule, Managing Director at bPOWERd.

“At a time of continued grid instability, bPOWERd is helping households and small and medium-sized enterprises access dependable pay-per-use power they can rely on.”

To access the service, the company noted that users complete a know-your-customer (KYC) verification process, which requires submitting their National Identification Number (NIN) and then pay a refundable ₦15,000 ($10.96) deposit before receiving a battery.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos on Thursday, May 21, Lule said the refundable deposit system was designed to encourage responsible usage and ensure batteries are returned in good condition.

The startup noted that it offers two battery options. A 300- and 1000-watt-hour (Wh) battery, which it said rents for ₦1,500 ($1.10) and ₦3,000 ($2.19) respectively. bPOWERd said the batteries can power LED lights, fans, televisions and charge devices.

The batteries have socket ports where users can plug in extension boxes. Once drained, users can return the batteries to charging stations where they are recharged before being rented out again.

“Our focus is on delivering diversified energy solutions that are affordable, resilient, and adaptable to how people live and work,” said Oluwole Ogidan, Head of bp Global West Africa.

“Beyond expanding access to reliable power, this rollout also supports the growth of a local green workforce through on-site sales roles and partnerships with Nigerian solar technicians.”

Originally launched in South Africa in 2025, bPOWERd said it facilitated 125,000 rentals within its first 12 months of operation.s.