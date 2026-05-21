👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – New tax chief, old problem

Image Source: Tenor

Kenya’s new tax chief hadn’t even settled in before the seat got hot.

Adan Abdulla Mohamed wasappointed Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General on May 18, gazetted the same day by Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) John Mbadi, andsworn in two days later at the Supreme Court. He replaced the ousted Humphrey Wattanga.

He hadn’t even settled in before the petitions arrived. On May 19, Bernard Opere filed before Milimani High Court, arguing that Mohamed, 62, exceeds the mandatory retirement age of 60 underRegulation 70 of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Regulations, 2020.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) filed a second challenge at the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC), adding violations of Articles 73 and 232 of the Constitution. Both are seeking conservatory orders. The High Court has scheduled a hearing for May 27.

Between the lines: This is not the first time the KRA has faced a dispute like this. In 2017, a petition challenged then-Commissioner General John Njiraini on identical grounds. The court ruled thatKRA Act Section 11(1) governs the Commissioner General’s appointment independently of public service retirement rules. The government will likely make the same argument.

In January 2021, the PSC declared that it wouldno longer approve extensions past 60, anda near-identical dispute at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) earlier this year showed the government doesn’t always win this argument. Whether the 2020 regulations override the KRA Act will be decided on May 27.

Zoom out: Mohamed was sworn in before the courts could act. The KRA is targeting KES 2.97 trillion ($22.9 billion) in revenue this fiscal year.