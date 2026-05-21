👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – New tax chief, old problem

Happy pre-TGIF.☀️
Disney+ has officially joined the “we’re raising prices” club, and unlike the six-month gym membership you signed up for this January, you actually use this one. The streaming platform has hiked its subscription price in South Africa, following other digital platforms Netflix and Spotify, all of which have raised prices this past year.
Let’s dive in.
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people
Kenyans sign petitions to block new KRA chief over age controversy
Kenya’s new tax chief hadn’t even settled in before the seat got hot.
Adan Abdulla Mohamed wasappointed Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General on May 18, gazetted the same day by Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) John Mbadi, andsworn in two days later at the Supreme Court. He replaced the ousted Humphrey Wattanga.
He hadn’t even settled in before the petitions arrived. On May 19, Bernard Opere filed before Milimani High Court, arguing that Mohamed, 62, exceeds the mandatory retirement age of 60 underRegulation 70 of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Regulations, 2020.
The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) filed a second challenge at the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC), adding violations of Articles 73 and 232 of the Constitution. Both are seeking conservatory orders. The High Court has scheduled a hearing for May 27.
Between the lines: This is not the first time the KRA has faced a dispute like this. In 2017, a petition challenged then-Commissioner General John Njiraini on identical grounds. The court ruled thatKRA Act Section 11(1) governs the Commissioner General’s appointment independently of public service retirement rules. The government will likely make the same argument.
In January 2021, the PSC declared that it wouldno longer approve extensions past 60, anda near-identical dispute at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) earlier this year showed the government doesn’t always win this argument. Whether the 2020 regulations override the KRA Act will be decided on May 27.
Zoom out: Mohamed was sworn in before the courts could act. The KRA is targeting KES 2.97 trillion ($22.9 billion) in revenue this fiscal year.
We Have Secured the Bank of Ghana EPSP Licence.
Fincra has officially secured its Enhanced Payment Service Provider licence. This regulatory milestone authorizes Fincra to directly collect, process, and settle payments in Ghanaian Cedis, offering a highly streamlined financial pipeline for businesses operating within the region. Start here.
infrastructure
Lagos plans to expand data centre capacity by 2030, says Commissioner
Olatubosun Alake, Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, is making a big bet: that Lagos will stop being known only as Nigeria’s startup capital and become one of Africa’s most important digital infrastructure cities.
At the launch of the Kasi Cloud LOS1 data centre facility in Lekki, Lagos, Alake said that the state will push its data centre capacity to over 250 megawatts (MW) by 2030.
State of play: Lagos currently hosts nearly 77% of Nigeria’s 26 data centres, producing about 83.3 megawatts. Companies like MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa, Rack Centre, and Kasi Cloud are building and maintaining data centres all over the state, with additional projects worth 146MW already in progress, said Alake.
Africa already has a data centre king, and it is not Lagos. South Africa still leads the continent with its 56 data centres, courtesy of stronger electricity infrastructure and investment from global players like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.
Lagos is playing a bigger game than its power grid can currently support. Data centres are hungry for power, and Nigeria’s grid is notoriously unreliable. Cooling systems alone eat up a significant chunk, about an estimated 40%, of a facility’s energy.
Operators also have to deal with foreign exchange swings and patchy policy coordination around AI and cloud infrastructure.
Telecoms
The US funds feasibility study for 1,500 base stations across West Africa
Thousands of communities across West Africa could soon get better mobile connectivity, as the US government, through the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), funds a feasibility study to deploy 1,500 base stations across Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.
Vanu Inc, a US company focused on low-cost telecom systems designed specifically for rural and difficult-to-reach areas, will be in charge of conducting the study. Rural expansion tends to happen much more slowly because building towers in low-income or sparsely populated areas is expensive and often less profitable. This project aims to flip the narrative.
Internet usage is growing in Africa. The overall number of Internet users on the continent jumped to around 646 million from close to 181 million in 2014. Among these, West Africa has among the highest connectivity rates, with around 38% of people online, as of 2024.
A pattern, not a one-off attempt: In 2022, the USTDA awarded a grant to Nairobi-based Internet service provider Poa Internet for a feasibility study to help expand affordable internet connectivity to low-income urban areas.
That same year, it deployed a grant to the Western Cape Provincial Government (WCG) for a feasibility study to expand broadband infrastructure in the Western Cape province in South Africa.
What’s the US’s play? The agency noted it aims to address West Africa’s urban-rural connectivity gap, but it could also be part of a much bigger geopolitical story, especially as Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE continue dominating parts of Africa’s telecom infrastructure.
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companies
Kenya Airways wants to use AI to set ticket prices
Anyone who has refreshed a Kenya Airways booking and watched the price shift mid-search has already experienced what the airline’s engineering team is trying to solve.
Airline seats expire the moment the plane door closes: price them wrong and you’re either flying with empty rows or leaving cash on the tarmac.
On Wednesday, Kenya Airways, the country’s largest aircraft company, integrated Jupiter 5.0, a pricing platform built by FlyNava, an Indian software firm.
Across 42 routes, the system will track competitor fares, demand, fuel costs, and currency swings in real time, then connect the analysis directly to execution, cutting out the manual back-and-forth between a pricing analyst and an actual fare change.
The timing matters. In March 2026, Kenya Airwaysreported a KES 17.2 billion ($132.7 million) net loss for 2025, erasing the KES 5.4 billion ($ 41.7 million) profit it had celebrated as its first in 11 years. Its revenue fell 14% after grounded Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the plane operated by Kenya Airways, cut capacity by 18%.
The airline carries a negative equity of KES 118.2 billion ($912.7 million) and is actively shopping for a strategic investor. Ethiopian Airlines and RwandAir are already running Jupiter 5.0. Kenya Airways is not ahead of the curve here; it is catching up to regional competitors while aiming to reverse the tailspin.
Zoom out: Smarter pricing is a legitimate fix for a real operational problem. But the financial hole Kenya Airways is in was not dug by bad fare-setting. It was dug by grounded aircraft and structural damage. Jupiter 5.0 can optimise every seat on the network. It cannot put a broken aeroplane engine back in service.
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|77,770
|
+ 0.87%
|
+ 2.55%
|Ether
|$2,136
|
+ 0.58%
|
– 7.68%
|XRP
|$1.37
|
+ 0.60%
|
– 3.95%
|Solana
|$86.53
|
+ 2.12%
|
+ 0.98%
* Data as of 06.47 AM WAT, May 21, 2026.
Events
- The Africa Tech Summit London 2026 is back for its 10th edition. Held at the London Stock Exchange building in London on May 29, the event will feature 350 attendees from over 200 companies in a small, high-impact gathering of founders, investors, and global partners driving the future of tech in Africa. Use the code TC10 to get 10% off tickets. Apply to attend.
Written by: Zia Yusuf and Opeyemi Kareem
Edited by: Emmanuel Nwosu and Ganiu Oloruntade
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