GoTyme Bank, the South African digital bank backed by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, has launched a long-term employee ownership programme for staff across the business, deepening its push to attract and retain fintech talent.

The bank’s CEO Cheslyn Jacobs on Tuesday told TechCabal that employees are participating through a Long-Term Incentive Programme (LTIP) designed to align workers across the digital banking group with its long-term growth and success.

“The programme gives qualifying employees the opportunity to participate in the value created over time and reflects our belief that the people building the business should share in its success,” he said.

The move is part of a broader shift in South Africa’s fintech sector, where employee ownership is increasingly being used to attract and retain talent, moving beyond Silicon Valley-style perks.

In a sector defined by aggressive growth, mounting competition and rising pressure to prove profitability, the digital race is increasingly about keeping the people building billion-dollar businesses invested in the outcome. As digital lenders mature and Initial Public Offering (IPO) ambitions come into focus, equity is fast becoming less of a Silicon Valley pay package and more of a strategic retention tool.

Employee share ownership plans (ESOPs) have gained momentum in South Africa, benefiting more than 211,000 workers since 2019 and paying out about R3.3 billion ($201 million) in dividends, according to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition. The department says telco giant Vodacom and Old Mutual are among the 98 ESOPs established in recent years, with another 27 underway.

Similarly, Jacobs underlined that the employee shareholding scheme is intended to support long-term alignment, retention, and shared-ownership thinking across the organisation.

Early reactions from employees suggest the programme is already reshaping how staff view their role within the digital bank.

“Being shareholders has given us a whole new perspective on the business. We’re no longer simply contributing to GoTyme Bank’s growth; we’re sharing in it,” said Lindelani Nxumalo, a customer service representative. “That sense of ownership has made us more engaged, more committed, and even prouder to be part of the GoTyme Bank family.”

For senior employees, the initiative is also reinforcing a sense of long-term purpose and belonging within the business.

“It’s incredibly motivating to work at a company such as GoTyme Bank that sees employees as part of its long-term future,” said Lee-Anne Kalam, Head of Marketing. “Becoming a shareholder makes me feel trusted and valued, and reinforces the sense that we are all contributing to something meaningful together.”

Crucially, the empowerment scheme, which extends participation to employees with more than six months’ tenure, reflects a broader evolution in how African fintechs think about incentives as they grow from startup disruptors into mature financial institutions.

“We have reached a scale where it is important to deepen long-term alignment between employees, customers and shareholders. The programme was fundamentally created to reinforce our ownership culture and recognise the contribution employees are making to the company’s growth,” Jacobs said.

While GoTyme is not disclosing how much of the business has been allocated to employees, Jacobs underlined that the LTIP was designed to allow workers to “participate in the value created over time” while strengthening retention and long-term alignment.

The strategy reflects a growing reality in African fintech that digital talent has become one of the industry’s most valuable currencies.

Across Africa, high-growth startups, banks and fintechs, including Lesaka, have joined established players such as Absa Bank and Capitec in experimenting with equity or share-linked incentives, though these programmes have often remained largely limited to senior executives.

The timing is also notable for GoTyme, which serves more than 21 million customers across South Africa and the Philippines. The digital bank is targeting significant long-term growth and has publicly discussed the possibility of an eventual public listing.

Although the Philippines remains GoTyme’s main growth engine due to its larger population and more mature scale, Jacobs said South Africa is punching above its weight, with strong customer adoption reinforcing its importance in the bank’s long-term expansion strategy despite a highly competitive banking market.

Jacobs stopped short of linking the employee scheme directly to IPO ambitions, but noted that the bank was entering a more mature stage of growth.

“The timing reflects the maturity and momentum of the business more than any single future event,” he said. “We are building for the long term.”