Altron, one of South Africa’s largest homegrown technology groups, has handed investors one of its biggest rewards yet after a sharp profit jump allowed it to declare a R500 million ($30.5 million) special dividend.

The Johannesburg-listed technology company on Monday reported a 25% rise in operating profit to R1.2 billion ($73.5 million) for the financial year ended February 28, 2026, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) surged 34% to 239 cents.

Buoyed by strong cash generation and a healthier balance sheet, the board increased its final dividend by 44% to 72 cents per share and unveiled a once-off special dividend of 120 cents per share.

Altron’s results cap a three-year turnaround that has reshaped the company while returning a substantial windfall to shareholders.

The results also highlight a dramatic transformation at Altron, once known primarily as a sprawling IT services conglomerate, into a platform-driven technology business focused on high-growth sectors such as mobility, payments, digital identity and healthcare.

The company’s performance was driven largely by strong growth in its platform businesses, Netstar, FinTech and HealthTech, which now account for 95% of Altron’s operating profit, offsetting weakness in legacy IT services and positioning Altron as a major player in South Africa’s digitisation push.

Altron, formerly Allied Electronics Corporation, is one of South Africa’s largest homegrown technology groups, providing services spanning vehicle telematics, fintech infrastructure, healthcare systems, cybersecurity and enterprise digital solutions.

“We have delivered a strong full-year result in FY26, with EBITDA of R2.0 billion, operating profit of R1.2 billion and cash generated from operations of R1.9 billion,” Group CEO Werner Kapp said. “The operational momentum established in the first half of the year provided a solid foundation for an even stronger second-half performance.”

Altron FinTech emerged as the standout performer, posting a 33% increase in operating profit to R561 million ($34.37 million). The technology giant also benefited from soaring debit order and payment volumes, while rentals of point-of-sale devices more than doubled to over 30,000.

Netstar crossed the R1 billion ($62 million) EBITDA milestone for the first time, boosted by subscriber growth to 2.2 million and rising enterprise demand. The telematics company delivered 16% EBITDA growth, cementing its role as one of Altron’s biggest earnings engines.

Altron HealthTech also recorded strong gains, with operating profit rising 19% as demand for digital health services expanded and more than 2,000 new medical practices joined its network.

Kapp said the company’s next chapter would focus on transformative growth, backed by a cash-rich balance sheet and continued investment in platform businesses.

“We have built a strong foundation and established a track record of execution. Altron has transformed into a multi-platform company, uniquely positioned to drive sustainable growth in South Africa’s digital economy,” he said.