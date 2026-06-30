👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Takealot finally delivers

Image Source: Tenor

After years of burning cash, South African e-commerce giant Takealot is finally profitable.

Its parent company, Naspers, said the retailer swung from a $13 million adjusted operating loss to an $11 million profit in the year ended March 2026. Revenue rose 18% to $1 billion, while the value of goods sold on its platform (gross merchandise value) hit $2 billion.

The irony: Takealot’s best result has come amid intensified e-commerce competition. Amazon, which expanded to South Africa in 2024, now offers cheaper subscription delivery deals via Prime. Chinese companies Temu and Shein have spent the last year tempting online shoppers with low prices. Instead of trying to beat them, Takealot decided to borrow from them.

Takealot is chasing a new strategy: The company has expanded its marketplace to more international sellers, including merchants from China, giving shoppers access to cheaper products and a much larger catalogue. It also leaned harder into its TakealotMORE subscription programme and is now turning its logistics network into a business by offering fulfilment services to other merchants. Jumia, another African e-commerce giant still seeking profitability, has made similar moves by tapping Chinese suppliers.

Who wins here? With Takealot’s new strategy, shoppers who prioritise lower prices over fast delivery are getting more options as the company broadens its supplier base. Takealot keeps more customers on its platform instead of losing them to Temu or Shein.

Who loses? Local merchants now have to compete against overseas sellers—particularly Chinese vendors—with lower manufacturing costs and greater pricing power. Customers, too, sometimes pay a different price: longer delivery times, inconsistent product quality, and the occasional knockoff. And when things go wrong, they rarely blame the third-party seller; they blame Takealot.

Zoom out: Across Africa, local e-commerce platforms are discovering that the battle with Chinese marketplaces may not be won by building a better marketplace, but by plugging into the same supply chains.